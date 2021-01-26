2021 iPhone SE Possible Hardware Specs Leaked

- Advertisement -

As the days go by, the launch of a new iPhone SE takes shape that, unlike the one that arrived last year, it would have a larger size and elements that would differentiate it from the previous generation, what could well be considered a “Plus” version in the style of the iPhone 6, 7 and 8 that arrived between 2014 and 2017.

Last week we told you that this new iPhone SE from 2021 was going to hit the market with some special features, such as a larger screen size and a Touch ID button on a (hypothetical) Home button that, if we look at the concept designs published by those who claim to know what it will be like, they don’t add up too much. How is it possible to have a physical button on a front with notch in the style of the most current models? The only alternative is because that biometric sensor is located on the lock button, as in the case of the iPad Air.

Hardware specs arrive

In the absence of more precise data, there is no doubt that this larger version has been named iPhone SE Plus Thanks to its 6.1-inch LCD screen, that is, a panel practically identical to that of the iPhone XR of 2018. In addition, its processor would go up to the most modern possible, the A14 Bionic, the same one installed in Apple’s iPhone 12 arrived last October-November.

Concept design of the iPhone SE Plus from 2021.

This decision is not new in those of Cupertino who, already last year for the iPhone SE that arrived in March, they installed the current processor, which was none other than the A13 of the iPhone 11. The question is whether, together with the power of that chip, the users of this new terminal will have 5G connectivity in the range, which would be a more than notable advance compared to previous versions.

This iPhone SE from 2021, or iPhone SE Plus, it would arrive with only one camera on the back, 12MP, plus another front 7. Here the same pattern of those iPhone XRs from 2018 is repeated, which were the last before becoming, a year later, the standard models of the current range with better equipped dual cameras: iPhone 11 in 2019 and iPhone 12 in 2020 .

By last, Apple will maintain the IP67 certification that allows us to submerge its terminals in water and prevent them from being damaged if we accidentally wet them, as well as a lower amount of RAM than that of the iPhone 12. Finally, the new terminals will only equip 3GB, as well as configurations of 64, 128 and 256GB of internal storage.

