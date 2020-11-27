206 new cases announced by the Department of Health and over 3,000 deaths in Ireland

The Covid-19’s dispersal rate has fallen below 100 nationally for the first time since the end of September and the Government’s reopening plan was agreed by the Government today

The Department of Health has confirmed 206 new cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon. Another seven died from the disease.

As a result, a total of over 3,000 people have died in Ireland from the virus and the Northern Department of Health confirmed earlier today that another 12 people with Covid-19 had died. A further 391 confirmed cases of the disease in the North.

3,017 people have died so far in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 2,043 people south of the border and 974 people north of it.

123,208 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 71699 cases in the south and 51,509 in the north.

Today ‘s 20 cases involved Donegal, 18 in Cork and 14 in Meath.

There were six cases in Waterford, five cases in Galway, a further five cases in Kerry and less than five cases in Mayo.

64 of the 206 new cases were in Dublin.

There are 248 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 35 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The Covid-19’s dispersal rate has fallen below 100 nationally for the first time since late September. 98.2 cases per 100,000 currently in the country.

The highest rate remains in Donegal, 216. Waterford has a rate of 118 and Meath has 101.

All other Gaeltacht counties are below the national rate. There are 84 in Mayo, 77 in Cork, 51 in Galway and 51 in Kerry.

The Government in the evening agreed the state reopening plan.

The release of the Level 5 restrictions will begin next Tuesday when shops, hairdressers, libraries and fitness centers will be open.

There are 425 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 37 of them in an intensive care unit.

According to the latest information from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), 100 people died in northern hospitals as a result of the Covid-19 last week.