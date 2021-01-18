2,121 new cases announced, eight more deaths from the virus

- Advertisement -

An additional 102 people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that eight others who were infected with the Covid-19 have died

2,121 new cases of the disease have been confirmed today.

338 people have died from the disease in the state so far in January.

Hospitals have 1,975 people with the coronary virus and 200 of them are in an intensive care unit, the highest number ever.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has been falling in the last few days. 1,404.2 cases per 100,000 people in the current state.

But while the number of cases is declining, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said not enough progress was still being made and we had the highest two-week rate in Europe.

He said more people were hit by the Covid-19 in the hospitals than ever before during the pandemic.

“Please stay home so we can significantly reduce the rate of disease in the community,” said Tony Holohan.

Dr Lorraine Nolan, Chief Executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), said there were suspected side effects of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in 81 cases.

The number and nature of these reports were nothing compared to other vaccines and had mild side effects that had disappeared or were recovering.

These side effects included stomach pains, nausea, fatigue, joint and hand pains, dizziness, headache, itching and rash. All of these consequences were expected from the clinical trials.

“While the side effects are relatively mild and certainly annoying to those who receive them, they disappear quickly and do not require any medical treatment,” says Dr Lorraine Nolan.

Today ‘s 236 cases involved Cork, 84 new cases in Galway and 55 new cases in Mayo. There were 34 new cases in Donegal, 32 cases in Waterford, 29 cases in Kerry and 13 cases in county Meath.

753 of today’s 2,121 new cases were reported to Dublin.

Waterford had a rate of 1995.2, Mayo had 1,597.6, Cork had 1573.7 and Donegal had 1,373.8.

The rate was 1,170 in Meath, 1,082.3 in Galway and 979 in Kerry.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed that another 19 people who had contracted the coronary virus had died.

640 new cases of the disease were announced earlier in the afternoon.

823 patients with the Covid-19 are in Northern hospitals. Of these, 65 are in intensive care units.

271,244 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 174,843 cases south of the border and 96,401 cases north of it.

4,241 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,616 people south of the border and 1,625 people north of it.

Meanwhile, 5,000 special needs assistants, special education teachers and school principals took part in a video seminar with health officials today to discuss the Department of Education’s plans for the reopening of primary schools on Thursday for children with additional educational needs.

Data was provided at the seminar which showed the rate of infection of the virus much lower among children attending crèches than the rate in the community.

Dr Kevin Kelleher from the Health Service Executive said the public health council was also able to protect against the new strains of the virus just by sticking to it.

Dr Abigail Collins, a public health expert, said that nothing is “completely risk free” but that in the interests of reducing that risk schools are not fully open.

Not all unions have yet accepted the new arrangements.