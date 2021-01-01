Redmi could launch one of the cheapest phones with Snapdragon 888

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the first flagships to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 mobile chipset. Other manufacturers have also announced their own high-end smartphones with the new processor, and now, a new report suggests that Xiaomi's more affordable brand, Redmi, could launch a cheaper phone with the new Snapdragon. The news comes from well-known leak source Digital Chat Station, and has been posted on Weibo. According to the report, Redmi could follow in Xiaomi's footsteps in launching its own flagship with Snapdragon 888, and this phone could be one of the cheapest on the market with Qualcomm's latest processor. The device arrives under the codename Haydn K11 but, sadly, no further information is available on this device. However, a recent leak from another source has revealed images of what is supposed to be the Redmi K40. At the moment, they are only images and we do not know the specifications of this device or if it really is the Redmi K40.