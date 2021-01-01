Tech NewsMobile

Redmi could launch one of the cheapest phones with Snapdragon 888

By Abraham
0
0
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the first flagships to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 mobile chipset. Other manufacturers have also announced their own high-end smartphones with the new processor, and now, a new report suggests that Xiaomi’s more affordable brand, Redmi, could launch a cheaper phone with the new Snapdragon. The news comes from well-known leak source Digital Chat Station, and has been posted on Weibo. According to the report, Redmi could follow in Xiaomi’s footsteps in launching its own flagship with Snapdragon 888, and this phone could be one of the cheapest on the market with Qualcomm’s latest processor. The device arrives under the codename Haydn K11 but, sadly, no further information is available on this device. However, a recent leak from another source has revealed images of what is supposed to be the Redmi K40. At the moment, they are only images and we do not know the specifications of this device or if it really is the Redmi K40. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

Samsung First Look 2021: The future of displays arrives on January 6

Abraham - 0
Samsung does not want to say goodbye to the year without new news, and the company has just launched an invitation for its new...
Read more
Android

Do not update the Xiaomi Mi A3 to Android 11: A serious failure leaves it useless

Abraham - 0
Xiaomi has surprised Mi A3 users by releasing a stable Android 11 update a few hours ago without a prior beta program. Apparently this...
Read more
Mobile

There will be a Mi 11 Pro with a curved QHD + screen according to the MIUI Gallery app

Abraham - 0
At the end of November, the MIUI 12 code hinted that Xiaomi was working on a smartphone with a QHD + screen. A month...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©