215 new cases of crown virus announced, Holohan welcomes Government approach to vaccine

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the next step in the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination plan today

The Department of Health has announced 215 new cases of the crown virus this afternoon. One other person has died of the disease.

Today ‘s 22 cases involved Donegal. There were seven cases in Galway, a further seven cases in Cork, six cases in Mayo, six cases in Waterford and five cases in county Meath. Less than five cases involving Kerry.

74 of the 215 new cases were in Dublin.

There are 210 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 31 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The average two-week Covid-19 rate in the state is 80.2.

The highest rate remains in Donegal with 221 cases per 100,000 confirmed people in the county in the last two weeks.

The rate is 75 in Mayo, 72 in Waterford and 55 in Galway. Rate is 51 in Meath, 35 in Cork and 30 in Kerry.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, welcomed in the evening the next step in the Government ‘s vaccination strategy.

“The Government today accepted NPHET’s advice on the order of priority for Covid-19 vaccines. This is an important step in the development of the vaccination strategy being resolved by the Covid-19 high-level task force.

“While we are all waiting for our chance to get the vaccine, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, especially at Christmas and in the coming months,” said Dr. Holohan.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today announced the Government’s vaccination plan against Covid-19.

This vaccine will be free, he said, and once licensed, it will gradually become available to the entire community.

The National Immunization Advisory Committee and the Department of Health reported to the Minister on the national Covid-19 vaccination plan and submitted a memorandum to Government for adoption.

Under that plan, priority will be given to those most at risk from the virus. In this order of priority the vaccine will be distributed – people over the age of 65 living in care centers, health workers on the front line against the disease, people over the age of 70, people in immediate contact with patients, people aged 65 to 69, people aged 18-64 with chronic health problems and people living in overcrowded homes.

The task force appointed to steer the distribution of the vaccine is due to publish its report on Friday. A public information campaign is to be run to inform the public about the vaccine, based on evidence and openness.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that 14 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 351 new cases to be announced this afternoon.

There are 421 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 28 of them in an intensive care unit. 102% of the beds there were full today.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland today launched its vaccination program.

A nurse from Dundrum in County Down is the first person in Ireland to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

The needle was handed to Joanna Sloan, 28, a nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, this morning.

From Enniskillen in Fermanagh, the first person in the world to receive the vaccine outside of trials. Margaret Keenan, 90, who has been living in Coventry, England for 60 years, was given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at 6.45am today.

To date, the pandemic has killed 3,170 people in Ireland, 2,097 south of the border and 1,073 north.

To date, 130,477 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 74,682 cases in the south and 55,795 in the north.