227 new cases of coronavirus have been announced, the biggest increase since the spring in ICU patients

A further 227 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon. Five others who had the disease have died.

There are 224 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 38 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Eight have been placed in ICUs in the past day, the biggest increase in one day since spring, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said. He said it was “another reminder” of the dangers of the disease.

Today ‘s 26 cases involved Donegal, ten in Meath and ten in Galway. There were eight cases in Waterford, seven cases in Mayo and five cases in Cork. Fewer than five cases involved Kerry for the second day in a row.

70 of the 227 new cases were in Dublin.

The fortnightly rate of Covid-19 in the state is below 80. The rate in the past two weeks has been 79.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country – 227.

The rate is 78 in Waterford, 76 in Mayo and 58 in Galway. The rate is 49 in Meath, 29 in Cork and 27 in Kerry.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar believes the Covid-19 pandemic will be tamed in 2021.

Speaking of programming Morning Ireland on RTÉ, Varadkar said that yesterday, for the first time, people on this island were getting a vaccine against the coronavirus vaccine.

He said vaccines, extensive testing and more information would eradicate this virus next year.

He said the Government had pre-purchase contracts for 8 million doses of various vaccines. By Friday the Government’s task force action plan and dissemination campaign will be available.

The Tánaiste said that people would not be attracted to the vaccine by pressure or contempt. He recalled that the polio and smallpox had cleared the country of vaccines and greatly reduced the spread of various other diseases.

“In 2020 we got a taste of what life was like before vaccine production – thousands dying, people locked up and quarantined, medieval life,” said the Tánaiste.

Varadkar also said he was convinced that the number of Covid-19 cases would rise due to more people gathering together during the Christmas season but not just numbers that would impose additional restrictions. An example of what happened after the Thanksgiving celebration in America if it could happen here, he said.

“I would say we will see more cases of the disease. No. that can be avoided when people mix again. It’s not just about traveling overseas, it’s about getting together again at Christmas. ”

With the launch of the vaccination campaign in the UK, then NHS doctors have warned that people with “severe allergies” should not be vaccinated against the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

That warning was issued after the vaccine triggered an allergic reaction in the case of two health workers who received the needle yesterday.

The Northern Health Department announced earlier today that 12 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 483 new cases to be announced this afternoon.

There are 425 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 31 of them in an intensive care unit. 100% of the beds there were full today.

3,187 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,102 people south of the border and 1,085 people north of it.

131,178 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 74,900 cases in the south and 56,278 in the north.