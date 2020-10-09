You may think that few people can afford a smartphone like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which costs 2,009 euros. And that even fewer people can get hold of a special edition like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition, which costs about 3,250 euros. However, there are people for everything, at least in Korea. According to local reports, more than 230,000 people have entered the drawing to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition. The Thom Browne Edition, the result of a partnership between Samsung and high fashion brand Thom Browne, is aimed at a very specific demographic. The availability of this limited edition is very limited, so only some users will be able to get it. Samsung will only sell 5,000 units globally and South Korea is expected to only receive 1,000 units. So while nearly a quarter of a million people are trying to get hold of the special edition, only 1,000 people will be allowed to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition in Korea.



Samsung has decided to hold a lottery to select buyers. Interested South Korean customers were required to apply for a place by September 8, and according to the company, more than 230,000 people have entered the draw. The lucky 1,000 selected users will be able to purchase the Thom Browne edition. The company is seeing strong demand for this edition in Asia. The Thom Browne edition is already out of stock in Thailand and clearly there will be no unsold units left in South Korea. It remains to be seen if this special edition gets a similar response in the West. In Europe it is only marketed in the United Kingdom.