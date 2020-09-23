234 new cases of crown virus announced and second highest rate in Donegal

Outside of Dublin, Donegal had the highest rate of Covid-19 in the state in the fortnight between 8-21 September

The Department of Health this afternoon announced 234 new cases of the Covid-19.

Two others who were infected with Covid-19 have died as a result of the disease, it was announced this afternoon.

103 of the 234 new cases involved Dublin.

There were 30 cases in Donegal, 22 cases in Galway, 21 of the new cases in Cork and eight in Meath.

With the exception of Dublin, Donegal had the highest Covid-19 rate in the whole country in the fortnight between 8-21 September.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said in the evening that he was particularly concerned about Donegal and the strong spread of the disease among families in that county. One in three cases in Donegal involved people aged 15-34, he said.

“Today it’s Donegal, but tomorrow could be another county,” said Dr Glynn.

Professor Philip Nolan of NPHET said the spread of the disease in the state, which is now between 1.5 and 1.7, was a cause for concern. Disease is “growing” between 5-6% every day and the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care units is rising.

He said the rest of the country may be “two weeks behind Dublin”.

106.2 people per 100,000 people contracted the disease in that two week period in Donegal and 169 new cases were confirmed in the county. That rate was five times higher than the previous fortnight, 20.7.

Figures from the Center for Health Protection Surveillance show that the rate per Dublin population was 136.9 where additional restrictions have since been put in place.

Waterford was third on the list with a rate of 98.1 in that county. 114 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the county between September 8-21.

County Louth, the only other county with a rate above the national average, was 97.8.

The Acting Chief Health Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has expressed concern over the past few days about the rise in cases in these three counties – Donegal, Waterford and Louth.

All the other Gaeltacht counties are well below 70.7, the national average – Meath (32.8), Cork (32.4), Galway (31.8), Mayo (30.6) and Kerry (19.0).

Today ‘s 13 cases involved Wicklow, 12 in Louth and nine in Kildare.

The remaining 17 cases involved 10 different counties.

It has been confirmed that 49% of new cases involved outbreaks or a person who had close contact with someone who had already been diagnosed with the disease.

34 cases were confirmed to have been caused by community outbreaks. 68% of those who contracted the disease were under 45 years of age.

The Northern Department of Health announced 220 new Covid-19 cases north of the border in 24 hours but no further deaths due to Covid-19 were to be announced.

Today’s figures make it confirmed that the Covid-19 has been on 1,078 people north of the border for seven days.

To date, 43,436 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 33,675 cases south of the border and 9,761 cases north of the border.

2,371 people with the disease died in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic, 1,794 people in the south and 577 in the north.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced today that he himself would stay away from humans as the virus has been confirmed to be in close contact with him.

The test put to him was a negative result, the Taoiseach says and said he would abide by the public health advice and work from home and avoid others.

People carrying the Covid-19 are asked to stay away from humans for 14 days, with some exceptions.

Three other ministers are also keeping out – Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Minister Paschal Donohoe was in Berlin last week where he met Bruno with Mary, and it has since been confirmed that Bruno had contracted the virus with Mary.

The Finance Minister has undergone two tests since his return from Berlin and the pair had a negative result but will remain out of the way until this Friday.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was in Brussels this week at European Union meetings and is awaiting a test result.

The test imposed on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on September 15 was a negative result but he has been confining himself ever since.

The number of cases of Covid-19 continues to rise in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Today the largest number was announced in a single day in Scotland since this virus entered this side of the world.

486 new cases were confirmed in Scotland today and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the spread was a “cause for concern” and that this was why additional restrictions were put in place.

The restrictions imposed in Scotland today are the same as those imposed north of the border in this country yesterday, and people are no longer allowed to visit each other ‘s homes.