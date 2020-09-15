235 white crosses erected in a field in Corca Dhuibhne in protest of planning permission

Latest news

By Brian Adam
A community artwork in Pocktown is an act of protest in connection with the planning permission case of well-known musician Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich

An unusual sight can be seen in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht at present and 235 white crosses have been erected in a field in Baile na bPoc to draw attention to planning permission matters in the area.

The community artwork is an act of protest relating to the case of the well – known musician from Ballinabok, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich, who has stated that he would rather go to prison than obey Kerry County Council ‘s order to move his wooden mobile home.

The crosses represent the number of people living in Pocktown before the Great Famine – 235 in 1841.

Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich

Today there are only about twelve left in the townland in Mórdhach Parish and Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich says that he will continue his campaign for the benefit of his family and young people in the Gaeltacht who are denied planning permission on their own land.

The musician built the wooden house on a lorry trailer in 2015 after spending 13 years applying for planning permission to build a house on his family’s farm where he was born and built.

Kerry County Council claims the house is too intrusive on the landscape and may establish a habit of suburban ribbon development in a vulnerable open area.

The Council has denied that the people of the Gaeltacht are being treated unfairly in relation to planning permission and states that 70% of the applications for planning permission in the area were approved between March 2015 and 31 December 2019.

