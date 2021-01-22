2,371 cases and a further 52 deaths announced, extension to add to restrictions

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that another 52 people have died as a result of the coronary virus. 2,371 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

There were 1,931 people with the coronary virus in the hospitals this afternoon and 214 of them were in an intensive care unit, an increase of five from yesterday.

Today ‘s 237 new cases involved Cork, 154 in Waterford, 103 in Galway and 96 in Meath. There were 68 cases in Mayo, 35 cases in Kerry and 32 cases in Donegal. 1,071 per 100,000 fortnightly rates of the disease.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has dropped to 1,071 cases per 100,000 people in the state.

The rate decreased in all Gaeltacht counties.

The rate was 1,567.1 in Waterford, 1,465 in Mayo 1,002 in Cork, 976 in Donegal and 967 in Galway.

The spread of the disease is 893 in Meath and 580 in Kerry.

The latest figures from the Northern Department of Health show that a further 12 people have died from the disease in the past day. 865 new cases confirmed. There are 828 patients in the hospital with the Covid-19 and 72 of them in an intensive care unit.

283,495 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 184,279 cases south of the border and 99,216 cases north of it.

To date, 4,574 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 2,870 people south of the border and 1,704 people north of it.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today confirmed that there will be no relaxation of Level 5 restrictions at the beginning of spring, 1 February. He also said that the Government had no plans to close the border on this island in the interests of public health.

Speaking at Government Houses, he also confirmed the intention to introduce compulsory quarantine for passengers to this country who do not have PCR test results confirming that they do not have the Covid-19.

The next meeting of the Government to discuss the restrictions will be on Tuesday but it has been suggested that they could be extended by at least a month.

“No one is talking about easing the restrictions at the end of the month and I would say they will continue in February and the virus will be reviewed every four weeks,” said Micheál Martin.

Education will be discussed on Tuesday, but the Taoiseach said the provision of education for children with special needs is currently the top priority of Education Minister Norma Foley.

When asked about the opening of schools, the Taoiseach said that he did not want to “come before the Government sub-committee but it is clear that the rate of dispersal is far too high at present. The emphasis is now on special schools and special education ”.

Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, said vaccines may not be as effective against the Covid-19 strains that started in Brazil and South Africa.

As for the type generated in England, Vallance said it seemed more lethal.

“Take for example people in their 60s, if 1000 of them contracted the old strain of the virus, ten of them would die. But with the new type, 13 or 14 of those 1000 people could die as a result. ”

AstraZeneca vaccine producers warned EU countries today acknowledging that they could not adhere to their planned delivery schedule and that the number of vaccines they would provide would be less than promised.