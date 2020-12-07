242 new cases of crown virus confirmed, no further deaths to be announced for second day in a row

Ireland now has the lowest fortnightly and weekly rate in the European Union

The Department of Health has announced 242 new cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon.

They were not to announce any further deaths from the disease for the second day in a row.

16 people who have contracted the disease have died so far in December. 147 died from the disease in November and 120 were affected in October.

There are 223 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 28 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Today ‘s 27 new cases involved Donegal, 16 in Galway, 13 in Waterford, 10 in Cork and nine in Mayo. There were fewer than five cases in Meath and no new cases of Covid-19 were to be announced in Kerry today.

76 of today’s 242 cases involved Dublin.

Ireland now has the lowest fortnightly rate in the European Union – 80.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest fortnightly rate in the state at 232. 370 new cases have been confirmed in Donegal in the last two weeks.

All other Gaeltacht counties are below the national average. Mayo rates are 74, Waterford is 73 and Galway is 55. County Meath has a rate of 50, Cork has 35 and Kerry has 29.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that nine other people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 397 new cases to be announced this afternoon.

There are 386 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 29 of them in intensive care. 99% of the beds there were full today.

To date, 3,158 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 2,099 people south of the border and 1,059 people north of it.