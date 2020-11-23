25 apps for your new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Steve Jobs didn’t want them. Third-party applications for mobile devices were not included in Apple’s initial plans and, therefore, the original iPhone did not allow the installation of developments outside of those of the company. However, since its launch in 2010 and after 12 years of existence, It has been proven that the App Store was one of Apple’s best ideas. The best apps for the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

If there is a good time to stop and spend a few minutes on the App Store and thus discover new applications, it is when a new device arrives at our hands. In this article we propose 25 applications to get the most out of your new iPhone 12 mini and your new iPhone 12 Pro Max. Let’s go with those apps!

Microsoft Office

Starting with a classic doesn’t have to be bad. Microsoft Office is a legendary product, essential in companies around the world and that, since the arrival of the smartphone, has been successfully reinvented. Today, you can enjoy Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Notes, PDF Reader, and much more in one application.

Price: free | to download

Wikipedia

Wikipedia is the reference reference work in the internet age. If you want to know everything about everything, this is one of those applications that will allow you to navigate among more than 1,600,000 articles in Spanish and even save them for later and offline.

Price: free | to download

Pocket Casts

The main radio programs have been enjoyed on demand for years. But nevertheless, podcasts go beyond the content of the most popular stations. After all, anyone can buy a mic, start recording and spread their knowledge. This application centralizes the universe of podcasts so you don’t miss anything.

Price: free | to download

Duolingo

Your new iPhone 12 mini or your new iPhone 12 Pro Max can become allies when learning a new language. Duolingo will teach you to speak a wide variety of languages, such as English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Catalan and, why not, Esperanto.

Price: free | to download

Soundcloud

If you are a lover of electronic music, there is life beyond Spotify or YouTube Music. SoundCloud is a gigantic record library of remixes, DJ sessions and house music. Discover new music and interact with artists with its iOS app.

Price: free | to download

Spark

iOS 14 now allows you to change the system’s default mail application. Therefore, it is a good time to try alternatives. One of the good ones is Spark that, with its quick actions by gestures and its intelligent inbox, pretend you fall in love with email again.

Price: free | to download

ProCamera

Your new iPhone includes substantial improvements to the camera sensor and post-processing applied to the image. But, if the native application falls short, ProCamera is the solution. Adjust the values ​​of your captures to infinity to obtain the best results.

Price: 9.99 euros | to download

TuneIn

Radio, radio and more radio. Although we have talked about delayed radio and on-demand programs, live shows are still in fashion. The TuneIn application can access all local, regional, national and international radios. If you are a fan of radio, you can take it wherever you want thanks to TuneIn.

Price: free | to download

Airbnb

Although Airbnb is one of those apps focused on finding apartments, it also has a large number of experiences section. Many of them are very close and do not require long journeys. In addition, they can be contracted safely from the application itself.

Price: free | to download

Maps.me

Google Maps is the undisputed king of map applications. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any good rivals on the App Store. Maps.Me has everything you can expect: navigation, points of interest and offline maps. Has your time come to try something new? Maps.me is a perfect application to do it.

Price: free | to download

Yahoo! Weather

The weather app for Yahoo! stands out, mainly, for its excellent design. It uses the immense Flickr photo library to display beautiful photos of the surveyed geographic point. Of course, it is perfect to know the weekly forecast and other information of interest, such as radar maps.

Price: free | to download

Photoshop Express

Edit your photos easily and quickly with Photoshop Express. You will get better final results in the shots of your new iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max thanks to this Adobe application that allows, among other things, to correct the brightness, contrast or saturation. It also includes a long list of automatic filters that will be useful if your knowledge in this field is limited.