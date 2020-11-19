25% of copies of the new English-Irish dictionary already sold

The head of Foras na Gaeilge says that the people of the Gaeltacht have been ‘neglected’ since the founding of the state because there is no Irish dictionary available to them

Almost 2,000 copies of the new English-Irish Dictionary have already been sold.

That’s a quarter of the 8,000 copies of the dictionary published.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, the Chief Executive of An Foras said that this had made the new dictionary, published in the autumn, one of the most popular books in the country for some time.

Ó Coinn said that he was “coming to terms” with the Foundation “keeping up with the demand” for the dictionary from the shops, especially with only one person currently working in the organisation’s warehouse due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Foclóir Uí Mhianáin, a project of Foras na Gaeilge, is the first such work since the publication of Thomáis de Bhaldraithe ‘s dictionary in 1959.

Seán Ó Coinn said that the next step is to develop an online Irish-Irish Dictionary.

