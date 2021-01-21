2,608 cases and 51 deaths announced, but a ‘major feat’ taken to reduce Covid-19 cases

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that a further 51 people have died as a result of the coronary virus. 2,608 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

532 people have died as a result of the Covid-19 so far in January. 174 were affected in December and 164 died from the disease in November.

Hospitals are 1,943 people with the coronary virus and 214 of them are in intensive care, an increase of four from yesterday.

Professor Philip Nolan says the Irish people have done a “great feat” to reduce the incidence of the disease. The reproductive rate of the disease is currently between 0.5 and 0.8.

He says, however, that the disease rate is still 10-15 times higher than it was at the beginning of December and 200 times higher than it was in July.

However, the number of cases of the disease is now declining 7-8% per day.

That is a great feat, says Professor Nolan but he says it will be difficult to keep up with that effort, especially given the new type of virus in the community.

NPHET expects between 1,400-1,700 new cases of Covid-19 to be announced by the end of the month.

“Things are better than I thought they would be but it will be difficult to keep up,” said Professor Nolan. “We still have a long way to go and it will get harder for us.”

Today’s 204 cases involved Cork, 135 cases in Donegal and 132 cases in Galway.

There were 117 cases in Meath, 104 cases in Waterford, 50 cases in Mayo and 28 cases in Kerry.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has dropped to 1,140.7 cases per 100,000 people in the state.

Waterford rated 1,582.1, Mayo 1,508 1,213 Cork, 1,155 Donegal and 1,017 Galway.

The spread of the disease has fallen below 1,000 in County Meath – a rate of 950 – and 735 in Kerry.

North of the border today’s latest figures show that 21 other people who were infected with the Covid-19 have died. 732 new cases of the virus were then confirmed today. There are 806 patients in the hospital with the Covid-19 and 70 of them in an intensive care unit.

Chronic virus restrictions north of the border have been extended until 5 March. At a meeting of the Executive in Dungannon in County Tyrone today, it was decided to add this extension to the intensive lock.

First Minister Arlene Foster said progress had been made “in the war against Covid-19” but that war had not yet been won and the number of patients in hospitals remained very high. She said it was “necessary and appropriate” to extend the restrictions to deal with the “imminent danger” of the Covid-19. Foster said the reproduction rate of the virus or R number is currently estimated to be between 0.65-0.85.

The epidemic is currently “very difficult”, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said, but that progress had been made in terms of the spread rates and they were slowly declining. She said the evidence that the current restrictions had a “positive outcome” was “good news”.

The restrictions will be reviewed next month, on or before February 18, but there are reports that restrictions may be in place until early April.

Intensive locking was introduced after Christmas, at a time when redundant shops were closed, most students were kept home from school and employers were asked to allow their workers to work from home.

280,273 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 181,922 cases south of the border and 98,351 cases north of it.

The pandemic has killed 4,510 people in Ireland to date, 2,818 south of the border and 1,692 north.

Well-known scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci has informed the World Health Organization that the United States is to join Covax under the new President along with the other 190 member countries.

COVAX is an international alliance to ensure that the treatment and research related to Covid-19 is shared equally with all countries in the world.

Covax was launched at a vaccine summit in June 2020 and provided over € 10 billion to provide enough vaccines for the poorest 20% of every country in the world.

This announcement from the United States is encouraging and the World Health Organization has expressed doubts that the least able countries are being left in dire straits in this pandemic. The first vaccines under this program are expected to be distributed in the poorest countries next month. Funding will be provided for the supply of vaccines in 92 low- and middle-income countries.

Covax ‘s strategy is to contract with producers on behalf of all members, sharing the risks and benefits of ordering two billion doses together.