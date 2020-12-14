264 new cases announced and two others infected with the disease

- Advertisement -

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that five more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died and 419 new cases had been confirmed.

The Department of Health has announced 264 new cases of the crown virus today. Two others who were infected have died.

There were 24 new cases in Donegal today, 19 cases in Kerry and ten cases in Cork. There were nine cases in Mayo, eight cases in Waterford, seven cases in county Meath and five cases in Galway.

79 of the 264 new cases today were in Dublin.

There are 215 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 33 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of the disease in the state now stands at 83.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal has the highest rate in the country – 226. Mayo has a rate of 107, Waterford has 78 and Meath has 61. The rate is 54 in Galway, 31 in Kerry and 25 in Cork.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will be introduced a week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its blessing, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The EMA is expected to do so on December 29 making the first batch ready for distribution in the state in early January. The EMA will decide on the Moderna vaccine on 12 January.

People in care centers and health workers are the first to receive the vaccine.

The Taoiseach said that only a limited number of vaccines would be available in January and February but that there would be enough for those who are being prioritized.

More vaccines will be available in March, April and May as supply comes from their manufacturers.

The Taoiseach said on Morning Ireland RTÉ is concerned about the increase in Covid-19 cases. 429 new cases of the disease were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday.

The Taoiseach said the sticks could not be allowed to drift and that further restrictions would be required in January if the number of cases continued to rise.

He advised people to be very careful about the number of others they meet from now until December.

He said the advent of the vaccine was not an excuse to be relaxed, although it would help us to suppress the virus.

The plans of the vaccine task force set up to develop a vaccination strategy will be published tomorrow. The needle will be provided by public health workers, doctors and pharmacists.

While the State is about to introduce two types of vaccine against Covid-19, there is still concern about people saying they will not get the needle. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said yesterday that people who had no concerns had to be alerted.

There are 429 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 31 of those in intensive care. 98% of the beds there were full today.

3,255 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,126 people south of the border and 1,129 people north of it.

135,084 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 76,449 cases in the south and 58,635 in the north.