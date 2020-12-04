Latest news

265 new cases of crown virus have been announced, starting vaccination in the North next Tuesday

By Brian Adam
0
5
265 new cases of crown virus have been announced, starting vaccination in the North next Tuesday
265 New Cases Of Crown Virus Have Been Announced, Starting

Must Read

Seguridad

What is “Doxing” and how to avoid it

Brian Adam - 0
"Doxing" is the name given to the practice of "stealing" or using public information on the Internet about a user or company with the...
Read more
Apple

IPhone 12 users report drops in 5G and LTE coverage

Brian Adam - 0
We start the last month of the year with this Friday of technological news, this time we tell you about how multiple iPhone 12...
Read more
Apps

How to create your 2020 “Top Nine” on Instagram

Brian Adam - 0
As every year, and this moment is getting ahead more and more, thousands of influencers and Instagram users have started to publish their «Top...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S21 will come with a Snapdragon 888 processor, according to leak

Brian Adam - 0
As the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 approaches, rumors about the possible features it could include are mounting. Now,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Some of today’s cases relate to yesterday when an IT problem resulted in fewer cases being reported than ever before.

265 new cases of crown virus have been announced, starting vaccination in the North next Tuesday

The Department of Health has confirmed 265 new cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon. Six others who were infected have died.

Some of today’s cases relate to yesterday. An IT problem meant that fewer cases were reported yesterday than ever before.

19 of the 265 new cases today involved Donegal, 15 in Galway and 12 in Cork. There were less than five new cases in Waterford, Mayo and Kerry. There were no cases to report in County Meath.

84 new cases involving Dublin.

There are 232 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 27 of them are in an intensive care unit.

78.3 the fortnightly rate of the disease per 100,000 people.

The rate is 211 in Donegal, 83 in Mayo and 69 in Waterford. The rate is 49 in Cork, Galway and Meath and Kerry is 35.

People north of the border will start giving a Pfizer / BioNTech needle on Tuesday.

25,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered from England through the port of Dublin and will begin to be given to people at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Tuesday morning. Two needles of this vaccine need to be received three weeks apart and now makes enough for 12,500 people.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said “the arrival of the vaccine is good news” as it has been waiting “for many months”. He warned people not to be careless because there was “still a long way to go” but that there was “hope”.

The Minister confirmed that the vaccine will be delivered by the medical community to the first recipient of the vaccine and shortly thereafter “the priority groups”.

He said there were “major challenges” in making the vaccine available in care centers because it had to be kept at a very low temperature but said the Department was examining the situation in detail.

Another six people in the North died today as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people killed by the coronavirus in the north to date to 1,032.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed 449 new cases of the virus today.

The Covid-19 then has 402 patients in hospital, 35 of them in intensive care centers and 24 of them on a ventilator.

To date, 3,118 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 2,086 people south of the border and 1,032 people north of it.

127,668 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 73,491 cases in the south and 54,177 in the north.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Five Gaeltacht areas are among the few with the highest incidence of coronavirus in the state

Brian Adam - 0
Between 17-30 November less than five new cases of the crown virus were confirmed in 16 of the 166 electoral areas in the state,...
Read more
Latest news

Four young people killed in a road accident in Gaoth Dobhair died prematurely

Brian Adam - 0
Details were given at an inquest in Donegal today about the tragic road accident in which four young Gaeltacht men were killed last year. ...
Read more
Latest news

‘It was a prison’ – a description of his life made by a man from the Donegal Gaeltacht who was raised in an orphanage...

Brian Adam - 0
Anthony Hayden was born in Dublin but was taken from his mother when he was just six months old and sent to an industrial...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©