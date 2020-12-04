265 new cases of crown virus have been announced, starting vaccination in the North next Tuesday

Some of today’s cases relate to yesterday when an IT problem resulted in fewer cases being reported than ever before.

The Department of Health has confirmed 265 new cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon. Six others who were infected have died.

Some of today’s cases relate to yesterday. An IT problem meant that fewer cases were reported yesterday than ever before.

19 of the 265 new cases today involved Donegal, 15 in Galway and 12 in Cork. There were less than five new cases in Waterford, Mayo and Kerry. There were no cases to report in County Meath.

84 new cases involving Dublin.

There are 232 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 27 of them are in an intensive care unit.

78.3 the fortnightly rate of the disease per 100,000 people.

The rate is 211 in Donegal, 83 in Mayo and 69 in Waterford. The rate is 49 in Cork, Galway and Meath and Kerry is 35.

People north of the border will start giving a Pfizer / BioNTech needle on Tuesday.

25,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered from England through the port of Dublin and will begin to be given to people at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Tuesday morning. Two needles of this vaccine need to be received three weeks apart and now makes enough for 12,500 people.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said “the arrival of the vaccine is good news” as it has been waiting “for many months”. He warned people not to be careless because there was “still a long way to go” but that there was “hope”.

The Minister confirmed that the vaccine will be delivered by the medical community to the first recipient of the vaccine and shortly thereafter “the priority groups”.

He said there were “major challenges” in making the vaccine available in care centers because it had to be kept at a very low temperature but said the Department was examining the situation in detail.

Another six people in the North died today as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people killed by the coronavirus in the north to date to 1,032.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed 449 new cases of the virus today.

The Covid-19 then has 402 patients in hospital, 35 of them in intensive care centers and 24 of them on a ventilator.

To date, 3,118 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 2,086 people south of the border and 1,032 people north of it.

127,668 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 73,491 cases in the south and 54,177 in the north.