269 ​​new cases of crown virus have been announced, the second lowest spread in the state in Kerry

The number of new cases in Northern Ireland rose sharply with 533 new cases confirmed today, up from 79 yesterday

The Department of Health has confirmed 269 new cases of the Covid-19 this afternoon. Another six died from the disease.

Of the 269 new cases confirmed today involved Cork, 16 were in Donegal and 12 in Meath.

There were six cases in Mayo, five cases in Kerry and less than five cases in Galway and Waterford.

There were 88 cases in Dublin.

There are 260 patients affected by the disease in the hospitals and 36 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of the disease is 108 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest rate but has fallen to 222 today. The rate was 140 in Waterford, 115 in Meath, 86 in Mayo, 85 in Cork and 62 in Galway.

Kerry, with a fortnight rate of 53, has the second lowest rate in the state. Wexford has 35 cases per 100,000.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that seven others who had contracted the coronary virus had died.

The number of new cases rose sharply and 533 new cases were confirmed today, compared to 79 cases yesterday.

There are 443 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 36 in intensive care units. 98% of the beds there were full today.

To date, 2,987 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 2,033 people south of the border and 954 people north of it.

To date, 121,743 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 71,167 cases in the south and 50,676 in the north.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said earlier today that the Government intends to relax the restrictions for a fortnight of Christmas time to allow people to travel from home to visit other people’s homes.

According to reports, the relaxation of the restrictions could last from 18 or 19 December until 3 January and three families will be allowed to house.

The Tánaiste also said that the restrictions would be re – enforced if the spread of the disease increased.

Varadkar confirmed that the Government’s deregulation plan will involve a number of steps and phases and that the first period will begin next week.

“What we will do at the beginning is what we know to be safer, to open the shops, to open the fitness centers, to allow people to get a haircut,” says Leo Varadkar.

A three-stage Government decommissioning plan will be announced on Friday. In the North and England three families will be allowed to visit another family out next month to give people a chance to celebrate Christmas together.

That permit will only last for five days – between December 23-27 – but Varadkar said the Government is in a fortnight because of the lower spread of the disease in the 26 counties.

The Tánaiste denied that a decision had already been taken that pubs and restaurants would not be allowed to open until the second phase of the deconstruction plan.

He said, however, that the plan made sense to ease the restrictions step by step and that it would not be safe to release them all at the same time next week.

Gathering people to social events was the main cause of the spread of the disease, the Tánaiste said. That would release those restrictions “towards the end”, he said.

Varadkar said the restrictions were to be relaxed at Christmas to allow people to have a normal Christmas day “as much as possible”.

“We know that people intend to do it anyway, so it would be best to give them a chance to do it in a safe way,” Varadkar said.

He said that another period of intensive locking in the new year could not be ruled out, but that if that happened the Government would make every effort to avoid a long period of strict national locking.

“We saw in Germany and Italy, countries that had a much lower rate than we had, that they suddenly had a big crush within a week or two. So another Level 5 period sometime next year cannot be ruled out, ”said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

“If it happens we would think it would be a much shorter period, say a fortnight or three weeks instead of six weeks as we had before.”