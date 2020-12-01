269 ​​new cases of the crown virus have been announced, with over 1,000 people killed in the North since the start of the pandemic

Another 18 people carrying the Covid-19 were pronounced dead south of the border and a further 15 deaths were to be announced north of it.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 18 people who contracted the Covid-19 have died.

Fifteen of those died in November, one died in October and the other two deaths are still being investigated.

269 ​​new cases of coronavirus to be confirmed by the Department of Health.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said everyone needed to be vigilant in the coming weeks.

Shops and travel permits were now open to people in their own counties because of the “hard work” everyone did, Dr Holohan said, but he urged people not to visit each other’s homes regularly. until 18 December.

Of these cases, 16 related to Donegal and a further 16 cases in Galway, Nine in Mayo, eight in Cork, six in Meath and five in Kerry. There were fewer than five cases in Waterford.

73 of the 269 new cases today involved Dublin.

There are 224 patients affected by the Covid-19 in the hospitals and 31 of those in an intensive care unit.

The Covid-19 spread rate is now 87 cases per 100,000 nationally.

The rate in Donegal has fallen slightly from 224 yesterday to 211 today. The rate was 85 in Mayo, 80 in Meath and 76 in Waterford. There are 63 in Cork, 50 in Galway and 44 in Kerry.

Over 1,000 people infected with the crown virus have died in the North since the start of the pandemic.

The Northern Department of Health today announced the deaths of 15 people infected with the disease, bringing the number of deaths north of the border to 1,011.

In the past day seven of the last fifteen who died of the virus have died.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the figures were a reminder of the dangers of the virus.

“Anyone who makes a small effort to make it worthwhile would urge them to rethink the situation,” Swann said.

391 new cases of the disease have been confirmed in the North today and 419 Covid-19 patients are in the hospitals. 38 of them are in an intensive care unit.

3,080 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,069 people south of the border and 1,011 people north of it.

125,654 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 72,798 cases in the south and 52,856 in the north.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has cast deep doubt on some of the latest advice from NPHET on the best approach to Covid-19.

NPHET recommended that new restrictions be introduced for three weeks should the number of cases of the disease rise above 400 per day, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin claimed that this figure was “very arbitrary”, or ‘ unstable ‘.

There have been 276 cases per day for the past six days.

And being interviewed by the Irish Times, the Taoiseach said that he does not expect any new restrictions to be introduced before Christmas.

In addition to the number of cases, Micheál Martin said that the number of people in hospitals and intensive care units and the number of deaths due to the disease were being closely monitored.

He said the state had been performing better than anywhere else in Europe in terms of the average number of cases over the past seven days.

“We do not want that to change, so there will be no delay in taking action, but we do not think it will be necessary before Christmas,” said the Taoiseach.

He said there was a limit to the amount of time governments could impose austerity on the public.

We need to “get the balance right, because this is about the balance”, said the Taoiseach.

He said his “message” to people was to keep an eye on their behavior and to remember that “every contact was important”.

Meanwhile, the Government has approved a pre-purchase agreement for 875,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.

These doses are expected to be made available in this country in the new year, once a license has been obtained from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Ireland has already signed contracts for four more vaccines.

The task force dealing with the state ‘s vaccination strategy held its second meeting yesterday.

The Government says a vaccination program is likely to begin early in the new year. The task force is due to submit its national strategy to Government on 11 December.

The European Medicines Agency has said it will hold an extraordinary meeting on 29 December ‘at the latest’ to discuss the application for an emergency license for the Covid-19 vaccine being produced by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Shops, hairdressers, libraries and fitness centers reopened today for the first time in six weeks and the second period of intensive lock-in in the state came to an end.

Level 3 restrictions replaced the Level 5 restrictions today and restaurants and pubs with food will be allowed to open on Friday.

The 5km travel ban also ends today but people will have to stay in their own counties until 18 December.

Today is the first phase of a three-phase Government unlocking plan.