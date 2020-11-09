270 new cases of coronavirus have been reported, with Ireland having the largest spread of the disease in Europe

Regarding the new Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was encouraging but that it was ‘too early to celebrate’

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that one other person has been killed by the coronavirus and that 270 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

That is the lowest number of confirmed cases in a single day in the state since the end of September.

20 new cases were confirmed in Donegal, 12 new cases in Cork and nine in Kerry.

There were eight cases in county Meath, five cases in Mayo and fewer than five new cases in Galway and Waterford.

103 of today’s cases involved Dublin.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has dropped to 161 per 100,000 people. This is a 43% decrease on the previous two weeks, the largest decrease in the European Union.

Only three other countries in Europe have a two-week lower rate than Ireland – Estonia (129.4), Norway (112.5) and Finland (53.4). The rate is higher than 200 in 25 of the other 31 countries.

Donegal still has the highest two-week rate in the state, with 276 cases per 100,000 people. The rate is 213 in Meath, 182 in Cork and 163 in Mayo.

The rate is 155 in Kerry, 138 in Waterford and 126 in Galway.

There are 291 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 39 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Regarding the new Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the trials had not yet been completed but that more positive evidence was expected.

Holohan said it was encouraging but that it was “too early to celebrate”.

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that the vaccine they are testing is protecting over 90% of people who have never had any signs of the coronavirus before.

In their first analysis of the third phase of their ongoing trials, the vaccine appears to be much more effective than the experts expected.

This is encouraging news that it could end the pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people, destroyed the economies of countries and disrupted everyday life.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine in collaboration with BioNTech, a German drug – making company, claims that the drug had no serious side effects on the people who took it in the trial and that there were no concerns about its safety.

If these results persist and provide protection in 90% of cases, this vaccine would be as effective as the one against measles and others commonly given to children.

Pfizer plans to apply for an emergency license from the Food and Drug Administration in the USA later this month. They intend to give people two doses of the vaccine.

The European Union intends to extend a contract to receive 300 million doses of the new vaccine.

The Northern Health Department announced earlier this afternoon that ten more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. Nine of them have died in the past day. 471 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

There are 426 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 55 in intensive care units.

94% of beds there were full today and an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 139 care centers in the North.

To date, 2,739 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 1,948 people south of the border and 791 people north of it.

109,047 cases confirmed in Ireland to date, 65,659 cases in the south and 43,388 north.