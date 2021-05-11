apple ceo already suggested a reduction in the app store commission in 2011

Apple CEO Phil Schiller already proposed an adjustment of the controversial revenue model of the App Store in the summer of 2011 , according to the internal emails that became public on Monday during the first day of the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple. Fortnite maker Epic accuses Apple of abuse of power because the iPhone maker charges a 30 percent commission on app purchases and requires its own payment system for in-app purchases.

Schiller suggested lower app commissions in the emails. He asked fellow CEO Eddy Cue: “Do we think our 70/30 split will last forever”. Schiller did not think the division would remain “forever unchanged.” He suggested a reduction of the commission to 25 or 20 percent.

‘Attack on Safe System’

On Monday, a process began in the US that will likely take weeks. Epic accuses Apple of abusing its position of power by demanding that apps use Apple’s payment system and hand over 30 percent of the proceeds. That 30 percent applies to app subscriptions in the first year, while Apple charges 15 percent from the second year. The process brings the earnings model of large tech companies such as Apple and Google into question.