29 billion dollar valuation: Europe’s most valuable start-up succeeds in going public in the USA

The established companies in Romania UiPath on Wednesday in the United States the largest IPO of a start-up succeeded with European roots. The software company was first listed at a valuation of 29 billion euros.

In the latest private funding round, UiPath was even valued at $ 35 billion. The banks have probably agreed on the lower target for market capitalization because the hype about cloud services on the stock exchanges has recently subsided .

A rapid rise in price was almost to be expected and it actually happened: within a short period of time, the share rose by 20 percent and even went out of trading with a plus of 23.2 percent. In addition to CEO and co-founder Daniel Dines, the German start-up financier Earlybird in particular can report the IPO as an immense success.

UiPath is a specialist in software robots. The technology automates repetitive activities of people on the computer – so corporations save manpower and money. According to the analysis company Gartner, the market is expected to be $ 1.89 billion in 2021 and will continue to grow at double-digit percentages through 2024.

Banks, retail and the healthcare sector use UiPath software today. In the case of insurance companies, she can automatically process claims. The company was able to increase sales last year by 81 percent to 607.6 million dollars, while reducing net loss by 80 percent to 92.4 million dollars.

But just a few years ago it was unclear when so-called Robotic Process Automation (RPA) would catch on – and who could become the market leader. The fact that a small company from Bucharest succeeded shows the complexity of the venture capital business on its new global scale.

Earlybird founding partner Hendrik Brandis was particularly fond of telling an anecdote from December 2015 in recent months. It happened when the tech venture capital firm was launching the latest portfolio firms to its investors.

UiPath boss Daniel Dines presented his start-up personally. “I’m glad you only put a million dollars into it,” one fund investor said in confidence to Brandis. The matter will soon be over. Nobody understands “what this guy is doing.”

Now that million from Earlybird has multiplied by at least 1813 times according to the calculations of the Handelsblatt. A return that is second to none.

Start-ups in Romania are self-financing first

In retrospect, developments in the venture capital business often seem plausible. But Brandis also admits that only his colleagues were able to make him understand: UiPath software does stupid office work like industrial robots do in the factory. The mathematician Daniel Dines expressed this in a much more technical way.

According to the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, investors are not allowed to give interviews during the time around the IPO. That is why the Handelsblatt talked to you some time ago about the beginnings of UiPath.

“Daniel wasn’t a great presenter,” says Dan Lupu, a native Romanian and one of four “Digital East” partners of Earlybird who are investing in Eastern Europe and Turkey with an independent fund. He was largely responsible for ensuring that the venture capital firm still put money into UiPath.

In Germany, many founders see themselves as salespeople. In many segments, everything revolves around the question of who can convince investors. In Romania, on the other hand, start-ups typically finance themselves. “The entire region suffers from a chronic lack of institutional capital,” says Lupu. If you want to finance, you have to look: he found out about UiPath in 2014 through an acquaintance.

Daniel Dines The now 49-year-old initially found it difficult to sell his business idea.

The company started as an outsourcing service provider in 2005 under the name Deskover. Now Daniel Dines thought about the subject of process automation. “When we met for coffee for the first time, ten people were sitting tightly together in the office in an apartment block,” reports Lupu. “There wasn’t a product there, there wasn’t a commercial model – just a very simple demo”.

14 months until investors and founders came to an agreement

The investor knew that such ideas had been pursued several times without resounding success. But he saw potential. The big tech companies hadn’t shown any interest in the market yet. He thought competitors with an estimated ten million dollar annual turnover could be caught with a capital injection.

“Oddly enough, we were the only option for UiPath,” says Lupu. “But they completely distrusted the system of accepting investor money. Why do investors want to give us money? How do you want to riot us? ”

It took 14 months for the founder and investor to come to an agreement. Lupu was also looking for co-investors, only one of 15 venture capital firms wanted to be there. Credo Ventures from the Czech Republic then also convinced Seedcamp from London to participate.

One of the first agreements between investor and founder: UiPath has to move to New York. The Romanian home market did not provide a suitable test area.

The global business could not have developed better for UiPath: “Immediately after our investment, the market picked up speed and there was a real rush of companies who wanted to test and implement RPA technology,” says Lupu. International customers brought the breakthrough – from Japan, from India, especially from the USA.

UiPath offices in New York Investors had urged the software company, which was founded in Romania, to move to the USA.

The fact that the well-known US fund Accel found out about UiPath at an early stage and, according to the stock exchange prospectus, holds most of the shares before Earlybird, has to do with a Romanian. The then Accel partner Luciana Lixandru decided on a visit to her home country to find the key people in the venture capital business there.

Up to now she had never dealt with the Romanian scene, she tells the Handelsblatt. “I asked around and someone introduced me to Dan Lupu.” That was how she first heard of process automation over coffee. A few months later, in early 2017, Accel led UiPath’s first major funding round (Series A) for $ 30 million.

In September 2018, UiPath tweeted that it now had annual recurring revenues of one hundred million dollars. It was the year the start-up became a unicorn. This is what startups with a valuation of one billion dollars call themselves. At the end of 2019, UiPath even became Europe’s first “Decacorn” with a valuation of a good ten billion dollars.

One of the biggest risks besides the lack of profits so far is the growing competition from so-called no-code companies that are similar to UiPath.

Eastern Europe benefits from strong STEM education

In retrospect, Luciana Lixandru thinks two things are crucial. First, the small company from Romania has developed a special self-image. “On my first visit, I made the mistake of saying: Wow, it would be so great to invest in a Romanian company.” To which someone replied: “We are based in Romania, but we are a Silicon Valley company “, Says the manager, who now works for Accel competitor Sequoia.

Dan Lupu The partner of Earlybird solicited the trust of UiPath founder Daniel Dines for 14 months until he accepted his investment.

Second, large international companies quickly realized that further developing UiPath could transform their own business model. She reports on a customer event from the early days at which experienced managers said to each other: “If this works on a large scale, we will be able to run our business very differently.”

Luck is part of the venture capital business. The Romanian start-up miracle is not a coincidence. Rather, the region is underestimated. Under Soviet influence, the educational system was shaped scientifically and technically, an advantage of Eastern Europe from Earlybird’s point of view. In spring, the venture capitalist launched its second “Digital East” fund with a total of 200 million euros .

“In order to develop groundbreaking, disruptive technologies, you no longer need a great infrastructure, just a bright head,” says Hendrik Brandis. The venture capital industry has not yet fully understood this.

According to Luciana Lixandru, UiPath founder Dines is now a role model for many founders, especially outside of the metropolitan areas. He once said about his start-up beginnings: “I didn’t even know that the idea of ​​a start-up was: borrowing money from investors, validating ideas, developing a product for market entry and then a strategy.”

Luciana Lixandru The investor, who was born in Romania, closed the UiPath deal for Accel in 2017. Today she works for Sequoia, which also has a stake in the company.

IPO: How to Calculate What Investors Earn

In order to understand how the IPO proceeds will pay off for the investors, one must make use of industry-typical assumptions in addition to publicly available figures about funding amounts and evaluations. Accordingly, the circle of seed investors should have acquired around 20 percent of UiPath in 2015, and Earlybird should have accounted for 12.5 percent.

As a result, dilution effects must be taken into account. Every capital increase in which an investor does not invest at least in the ratio in which he has been involved to date reduces his share. This option is quickly exhausted for a small fund.

If one recalculates the UiPath case, the proportion of first investors would have halved with maximum dilution by the IPO. The multiplication factor for these investments is 1813. However, through follow-up investments totaling nine million dollars, Earlybird is likely to have retained a stake of almost ten percent and rake in a total of 2.9 billion dollars. At the IPO, however, the company will only sell five percent of its own shares – an indication that it assumes a certain increase in value.

What is neglected here is that Earlybird and the other early-stage investors are likely to have already sold very small amounts of shares in order to reduce their risk.