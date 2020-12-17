2PDFConverter, 8 free tools to work with PDF files

- Advertisement -

Working on PDF files has become an everyday thing nowadays. This format represents the norm in many areas, so it is very common to find everything from employment contracts, to study guides and books. But if we want to apply any changes to these files, we will have to decide between desktop, portable and online solutions.

Therefore, here we will present you a very attractive online solution because it incorporates 8 tools to work on PDF files. Its name is 2PDFConverter.

Process your PDF files from the browser

Online solutions have their charm in the fact that they do not require installation processes. In that sense, we save downloads and the task of installing, instead obtaining direct access to the tool just by having an internet connection. For this reason, 2PDFConverter is an excellent tool, considering that we also have 8 different options without leaving the website.

Additionally, 2PDFConverter does not require registration processes for its use. In this way, it will be enough to enter the page and select the tool that we want to use to start working. The way to use each one is really simple and it will be enough to choose it and then load the file to process it.

When you enter the 2PDFConverter page, you will immediately receive all the available options. Likewise, from the Tools button at the top you will be able to see them all in a list:

Documents to PDF.

PDF to Document.

JPG to PDF.

Rotate PDF.

Join PDF.

Flip PDF.

Crop PDF.

Create PDF.

Click on any and you will go to the stage of loading the document, where you will only have to drag it to the marked area. Then, apply the change you need according to the selected tool and that’s it. 2PDFConverter is a very solvent option that can help us in many situations thanks to its availability from the internet.

To prove it, follow this link.

