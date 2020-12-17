Tech News

2PDFConverter, 8 free tools to work with PDF files

By Brian Adam
0
0
Android

OPPO A15s: an entry range with more memory, triple camera and cheap

Brian Adam - 0
Back in October, OPPO launched the OPPO A15 in India as an economic mobile for about 122 euros to change. Two...
Read more
Tech News

Asus ROG Delta S Review: the first headset with MQA, also ideal for PS5

Brian Adam - 0
We have previewed the new Asus ROG Delta S, the first headset with support for MQA technology compatible with PC, Switch and PlayStation 5. Asus...
Read more
Apps

Twitter backtracks and changes the way of retweeting

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter changed a month and a half ago the way to retweet the content posted by other users. Until then, pressing the retweet...
Read more
Tech News

2PDFConverter, 8 free tools to work with PDF files

Brian Adam - 0
Working on PDF files has become an everyday thing nowadays. This format represents the norm in many areas, so it is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Working on PDF files has become an everyday thing nowadays. This format represents the norm in many areas, so it is very common to find everything from employment contracts, to study guides and books. But if we want to apply any changes to these files, we will have to decide between desktop, portable and online solutions.

Therefore, here we will present you a very attractive online solution because it incorporates 8 tools to work on PDF files. Its name is 2PDFConverter.

Process your PDF files from the browser

2PDFConverter interface

2PDFConverter interface

Online solutions have their charm in the fact that they do not require installation processes. In that sense, we save downloads and the task of installing, instead obtaining direct access to the tool just by having an internet connection. For this reason, 2PDFConverter is an excellent tool, considering that we also have 8 different options without leaving the website.

Additionally, 2PDFConverter does not require registration processes for its use. In this way, it will be enough to enter the page and select the tool that we want to use to start working. The way to use each one is really simple and it will be enough to choose it and then load the file to process it.

When you enter the 2PDFConverter page, you will immediately receive all the available options. Likewise, from the Tools button at the top you will be able to see them all in a list:

  • Documents to PDF.
  • PDF to Document.
  • JPG to PDF.
  • Rotate PDF.
  • Join PDF.
  • Flip PDF.
  • Crop PDF.
  • Create PDF.

2PDFConverter interface

Click on any and you will go to the stage of loading the document, where you will only have to drag it to the marked area. Then, apply the change you need according to the selected tool and that’s it. 2PDFConverter is a very solvent option that can help us in many situations thanks to its availability from the internet.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

