3 Android alternatives to Nearby Share

Although it has been difficult for Android to have its own official function to share files between devices without the need for connection, that is, Nearby Share, equivalent to the function that iOS users have been using for years, that is, AirDrop, the truth is that in the Android ecosystem there are some other systems and applications that we can take into consideration, since the variety is the taste.

So we are going to select three options from the many that there are so that we can resort to any of them at any given time according to the needs that are presented to us along the way.



KDE Connect

We started with KDE Connect, since despite being quite unknown, it is also one of the most interesting, given the amount of possibilities it offers us, being also free and open source.

But not only that, since it is also available for the main desktop and mobile operating systems, in addition to SailfishOS and Plasma Mobile.

Based on the protocol of the same name, KDE Connect allows us to share clipboards between devices, share files and links with the computer from any application, receive incoming mobile notifications on the computer, use the mobile screen as a touchpad for the PC, and more.

Those interested will have all the information on the official website of the project.

Warpinator

As we discussed at the time, it is an initiative that was originally launched to transfer files between Linux computers, created by the developers of Linux Mint, although given its open source nature, a fork for Android phones recently arrived, making use of the The same protocol, also called Warpinator, which allows transferring files between Linux computers, between Android phones, and mixed: from Linux PC to Android and vice versa.

Warpinator needs a local network or access point in order to function, although it is not mandatory to have Internet access to enable transfers, offering in any case various access controls.

Zapya

Finally, we look at this option since it is also multiplatform (available even via the web) and has multiple options, including the possibility of replicating all the content from an old mobile to a more modern one, or the linking of two mobile devices to transfer files between them by shaking.

In the frequently asked questions they indicate that:

Zapya takes advantage of the Wi-Fi tethering or hotspot feature to connect to other phones, but the good news is that we don’t use your mobile data at all in this process of transferring files of any size.

If we choose to have our free user account, we will have more functions and capabilities when it comes to sharing files over the Internet, and if we want to expand the possibilities, they give us the option to switch to Zapya Transfer Pro.