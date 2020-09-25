3 New WhatsApp features that will make your life easier

WhatsApp will have important changes that will be mainly focused on keeping you in touch with your favorite stores and facilitating your calls. WhatsApp continuously works to add new tools that help its users interact. This time, three of the most anticipated functions that the messaging app will finally launch have been revealed.

Just a few weeks ago we discovered stickers with audio and recently we told you about its new search engine ; This time we share with you the next WhatsApp innovations that will help you make purchases, calls and more.

WhatsApp will launch 3 useful functions

Product catalog

According to the WABetaInfo portal , the app will have greater agility to enter the catalog of your favorite stores that use WhatsApp Business. As a customer, these options will be of great benefit since just by selecting an icon you will be able to know what a brand or company sells; as well as the costs of your items. The product catalog will be located in the upper right part of the chat and is expected to appear in the next updates.

New menu to make calls

The messaging app will include new call buttons. Now a drop-down menu will appear, just by pressing the phone icon, to make voice or video calls in a much easier way.

Doodles for chat backgrounds

Now you will have endless options to decorate your conversations; since you can add doodles or drawings to solid colored WhatsApp chat backgrounds. This new format will work in both themes of the application – Light or Dark – and the color palette will be adapted to that style.

These three options are expected to arrive very soon in the official messaging app; It is a matter of patience to be able to release them. What other feature would you like to see included in WhatsApp soon?