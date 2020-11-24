Tech News

3 reasons why you should wait before buying a MacBook with an M1 chip

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple’s silicon chip, the M1, promises to revolutionize the world of computers. A processor based on the ARM architecture, endowed with many features that guarantee a better performance of our equipment. Even after its presentation it has been subjected to tests, which have categorized it as one of the best, positioning it above nVidia and AMD.

However, this chip is a new processor. What does this mean? That it is a little known device in the computer market. In addition to the fact that the transition from one processor to another entails great changes, basically in the adaptation process by users.

The reality is that when looking at the specifications of the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini we find features that may not adapt to the profile of a professional, for example. Based on this, we present three reasons that you should consider before purchasing one of Apple’s new Macs, and that may motivate you to wait for a new generation of Apple computers or another version of the M1 chip.

Mac with better designs

While it is known, Apple did not renew the design of the MacBook and Mac Mini that precede the new M1 computers. The models are the same as those used for Intel processors. The difference here lies in the space allocated for the new processor. In the case of the MacBook Air a bit more space is freed up, because it lacks a fan.

MacBook Air
View of a MacBook Air motherboard – fanless

However, these new models share some similarities, almost the same screen, obviously the same M1 chip, number of ports and RAM. In these last two points lies one of the reasons that can lead you to wait to acquire one of these models. Why? Because these computers limit their operation to 16 GB of RAM and two USB-C ports.

Although the M1 chip probably doesn’t require higher RAM usage. The reality is that on previous generation Macs, this could be expanded up to 64GB. It is quite the difference, and perhaps represents a limitation for professional users.

Taking the USB ports of a MacBook with M1
MacBook with two USB-C ports

On the other hand, having only two Thunderbolt 3 / USB 4 ports is another negative point. Well, it limits the options of inserting several devices in these, for which users would be forced to resort to USB hubs to concentrate more ports.

A second version of the M1 chip

On the AlKhaleej Today news site The Intel MacBook Pro is said to have undergone speed tests to assess its performance. This resulted in a “score of 397 (single core) and 1616 (multi-core), while the 2.0 GHz model scored 436 and 1929, respectively.” The website notes that these values ​​are acceptable, as unlike the newer Mac computers these include more ports and more RAM.

The medium suggests that an “M2 or M1Z chip is on the horizon.” Even a 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro are in development. If this premise is true, this could be the second reason to wait for a new Mac computer that meets our requirements.

Intel to ARM transition period

Transitions are long, periods where companies must update their applications to be compatible with the new architecture. In this case with Apple’s ARM architecture.

So far, some companies have joined the cause and have launched improvements in their apps thinking of the M1 chip from Cupertino. However, one of the most anticipated is Windows 10, support that depends exclusively on Microsoft, as Apple has let it be known.

At the moment, there are applications that cannot be run natively, but by virtualization. Something may seem cumbersome to you, and that motivates you to wait a little longer, until they release better application updates that adapt to your profile.

Without a doubt, the M1 chip predicts big changes. However, we hope that the three factors outlined here will help you make a better decision regarding whether or not to purchase one of Apple’s new Macs.

