3 Us National Guard Personnel Killed In Plane Crash

Washington: A small engine plane crashed in the US state of Tennessee, killing all three people on board.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 took off from Warren County Memorial Airport, but lost contact with the control room shortly afterwards, according to the International News Agency.

Rescuers found the wreckage in a field near Tennessee Airport, killing all three people on board. All three were National Guard personnel.

Tennessee National Guard spokeswoman Caris Messina told the media that the three people killed in the plane crash were National Guard personnel who were on annual leave in those days. The identities of the personnel will be revealed after the permission of the family.

It should be noted that the number of accidents involving small planes is increasing in the United States for which a committee of inquiry has been formed at the federal level which will determine the causes of the accidents and make suggestions for its prevention.