3 YouTube Music clients for Windows and Mac

YouTube Music is YouTube’s bet in the area of ​​music streaming services and is having a lot of acceptance. However, unlike direct competitors like Spotify, YouTube Music does not have desktop clients. Therefore, we want to introduce you to 3 YouTube Music clients for the computer that will help you improve the experience.

If you are a Windows or Mac user, the alternatives that we present below will help you to enjoy streaming music.

3 desktop clients for YouTube Music

YT Music

YT Music is a great option for those looking to enhance their YouTube Music experience. Its creator states that he developed the application because he wanted to have an experience like the one that Spotify offers. The truth is that it has succeeded and with the use of the application you can control the playback with the keyboard. Likewise, YT Music has keyboard shortcuts to give likes and scroll through the interface.

YT Music is compatible with MacOs and in that sense, it has support for the “Today” widget and also to manage it from the touch bar.

For get It, follow this link.

YT Music Mini

This alternative is for everyone because it is an extension for Google Chrome. From here, you can consume all the streaming music you want from your YouTube Music account. It is a small player that is located in the add-on bar and from there you can access your content.

Additionally, it has support to obtain the lyrics of the songs. YT Music Mini is an excellent choice for those who base most of their operations on the web browser.

For get It, follow this link.

YouTube Music Desktop

YouTube Music Desktop is available for Windows users, although it can also be used on MacOS. The interface of this application is extremely attractive and provides an experience totally superior to that of the web.

From this app you will have control of the playback with the keyboard, notifications on the desktop and even access to the lyrics. As an additional and very interesting function, the application integrates the playback controls in the Windows taskbar.

To prove it, follow this link.

