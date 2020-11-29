30 Best New Games | ANDROID & iOS (November 2020)

They are the best Android games of the week. A list of new Android and iOS games (iPhone and iPad) that will be updated every week with free and paid releases published on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

There are many games that are added to Google Play and App Store of all categories, it is for this reason that in VivanticPlus the best ones are published and they are organized by week so that you do not miss any game.

Best New Action Games

ARK: Survival

It is a world of dinosaurs and primitive creatures that you will have to capture and tame.

Size : 2GB | Price : Free | Category : Adventure

Get for : Android | iOS

MoBu 2 – Race with Friends

Braquia on a racing adventure and challenged with MOBU. Use the more than 24 spell cards to win in Multiplayer mode.

Size : 200MB | Price : Free | Category : Action

Get for : Android | iOS

Looper!

Get the harmony of rhythm to advance in each level where your sense of rhythm will be tested as you travel through constellations.

Size : 100MB | Price : Free | Category : Music

Get for : Android | iOS

Bloons TD 6

Create the best strategy in defense of the Tower in 3D combining the tower of monkeys, heroes and improvements.

Size : 120MB | Price : $ 4.99 | Category : Strategy

Get for : Android | iOS

Space pioneer

Explore Galaxies and become a bounty hunter while discovering new aliens.

Size : 210MB | Price : Free | Category : Role Playing

Get for : Android | iOS

Muse Dash

Enjoy an experience of visual games with this parkour game with more than 30 songs.

Size : 1.2GB | Price : $ 0.99 | Category : Music

Get for : Android | iOS

Falling Hero!

The objective is simple: Shoot down your hero as far as you can. For this you will have to drop it on each platform taking care of the deadly pikes.

Size : 140MB | Price : Free | Category : Puzzle

Get for : iOS

Bouncy ropes

Jump from building to building avoiding the great concrete jungle where you will find from cats to raccoons that you want to kill you.

Size : 130MB | Price : Free | Category : Adventure

Get for : Android | iOS

Blade reborn

Protect your kingdom against a great invasion that you want to steal your iron ore. For this you can be a great hero: Magician, Immortal Warrior or Silent Assassin.

Size : 730MB | Price : Free | Category : Action

Get for : Android | iOS

Blazefury

Take control of a powerful spaceship loaded with deadly artillery weapons to defeat your enemy through dozens of worlds.

Size : 180MB | Price : Free | Category : Casual

Get for : Android | iOS

Banana Bunch

Help this little monkey hang in the trees looking for bananas but be careful not to trip over the birds.

Size : 16MB | Price : Free | Category : Casual

Get for : Android | iOS