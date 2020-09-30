30 Xbox One Games Coming In October: Star Wars Squadrons, Watch Dogs Legion And Other Expected Releases On Microsoft Console

It’s time to close the October releases with the games that will be released on Xbox One . A list that will not differ too much from PS4 or Nintendo Switch , except for the PC , where there will be exclusives on certain digital services, such as Blizzard Store.

The fat will come in November , of course. Both Sony and Microsoft are reserving themselves for the new consoles, where Xbox Series will have a not inconsiderable launch catalog and with the incentives of Xbox Game Pass (more complete than ever) and Smart Delivery, to update for free in some games.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

If the fantastic Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy had something good to do, it was rescuing Crash Bandicoot for future installments , not only with remasters that look like remakes . And this brings us to the long-awaited Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time , which exploits that formula that we like so much.

When: October 2

Where: Xbox One in physical

Exclusive? No, it will be released at the same time on PS4

Star Wars: Squadrons

EA is fully committed to space battles in Star Wars: Squadrons , as if it were a Star Wars Battlefront , but only with those aerial combat that they like so much since the first time we saw the George Lucas movies. And that, despite being focused online , will have its own campaign.

When: October 2

Where: Xbox One in physical

FIFA 21

When: October 9 (or 3 days before with Champions / Ultimate Edition)

Where: Xbox One in physical

Exclusive? No, it will be released at the same time on Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4

With Konami’s bet for the new season already on the market, EA Sports does not want to be left behind either and this year it is FIFA 21 , where again it will bet on polishing different sections of control and introducing other novelties, where its star modes will not be lacking . Plus, you can upgrade to Xbox Series for free in November . The bad? That it will not have cross-play with Xbox One .

ScourgeBringer

When: October 21

Where: Xbox One on digital

How much: to be confirmed (reservation not yet available)

Exclusive? No, it will be released at the same time on Steam, Microsoft Store and Switch

After taking in Game Preview for PC since last February, with that great incentive of Xbox Game Pass on Microsoft systems, ScourgeBringer will reach its final version in October, being one of the most fun and promising roguelike of this 2020 thanks to its rhythm and versatility. Highly recommended .

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues

When: October 27

Where: Xbox One in physical

Exclusive? No, it will be released simultaneously on Nintendo Switch and PS4

Let’s face it: Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues doesn’t look good at all, but it is the first official Cobra Kai video game , one of the most successful series in 2020 thanks to its arrival on Netflix after debuting on YouTube. The game will be a beat ’em up , of course, with the characters that we have seen on the small screen.

Ghostrunner

When: October 27

Where: Xbox One on digital

Exclusive? No, it will be released on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch at the same time

Ghostrunner is the kind of game that can end up surprising, since the time we tried it we loved it with that mixture of sensations a la Hotline Miami and Mirror’s Edge , all wrapped up in a cyberpunk aesthetic that is so fashionable again. A frenzy that will require patience and expertise.

Song of Horror

When: October 29

Where: Xbox One on digital

How much: to be confirmed (reservation not yet available)

Exclusive? No, it debuted on Steam and will be out on PS4

Song of Horror has been one of the great sensations for fans of horror games on PC. A very brave job by the Spanish Raiser Games, where La Presencia clearly stands out , an entity that will not allow us to relax for a moment by varying the game according to our way of playing. In addition, apart from enjoying that own personality, it is a tribute to the classics of yesteryear.

As new dates are confirmed every week (and many others are modified), we recommend you be aware of our Google Calendar, where we update all the games instantly every day, specifying whether they come out physically or digitally . If you miss any, leave them in the comments.