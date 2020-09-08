The Department of Health announced this afternoon that there have been an additional 307 cases of Covid-19 disease in the State since yesterday and that another person has died as a result.

This is the highest number of new cases since mid – May.

It brings to 1,778 deaths in the Republic of Ireland and 30,080 people.

182 of the new cases are in Dublin and 44 of them are from others in the community who contracted the disease.

There are 25 cases in Kildare, nineteen in Limerick, fifteen cases in Wexford, fifteen cases in Louth, eight in Wicklow, six in Kilkenny, six in Co. Clare and six in Galway.

The remaining 25 cases are split between Cavan, Kerry, Cork, Donegal, Westmeath, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Waterford, Sligo, Tipperary and Offaly.

160 of the 307 new cases are male and 146 are female. 73% of them are under 45 years old.

It was also announced in the evening that two others have died with Covid-19 in the North twenty-four hours and that there are 40 new cases.

That leaves 567 people killed by Covid-19 in the north and infected by 7,908 people.