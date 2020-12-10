310 new cases announced, “stable” in terms of disease spread

There were no new cases to be announced in Kerry today, as were two other counties, Offaly and Westmeath.

The Department of Health announced 310 new cases of coronavirus this afternoon.

Another 15 people with the disease have died. Ten of them died in December.

Today ‘s 27 cases involved Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 15 in Meath, 13 in Galway, 11 in Cork and 11 in Mayo. .

80 of the 310 new cases were in Dublin.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET, said the situation was “stable” in the spread of the disease. He said there are now between 250-300 cases a day and Nolan does not think the number of cases will go lower than that.

The reproductive rate of the disease is close to 1.

The fortnightly rate of the Covid-19 in the state has dropped slightly to 79.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country with up to 231 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The rate is 83 in Waterford, 76 in Mayo and 60 in Galway. The rate is 55 in Meath, 27 in Cork and 24 in Kerry.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that 14 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. They had 441 new cases to announce this afternoon.

There are 417 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 29 of them in an intensive care unit. 101% of the beds there were full today.

Some of the Covid-19 restrictions will be released in Northern Ireland tomorrow with open permission for shops, hairdressers and some businesses in the hospitality sector.

3,016 people have died in Ireland so far from the pandemic, 2,117 people south of the border and 1,099 people north of it.

131,922 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 75,203 cases in the south and 56,719 in the north.

In 24 hours yesterday Covid-19 killed more than 3,000 people in the United States, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, the worst day since April.

Doctors then claim that the commotion caused by many members of the public across the country to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones on November 26 is the cause of this tragedy.

Intensive locking is in place again in California but there were over 30,000 new cases yesterday. Vaccines are now trusted by the authorities and efforts are underway to grant an emergency license to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The American company Moderna has started testing its own vaccine on 12- to 18-year-olds and, provided the results are positive and safe, they hope to be able to give the vaccine to students before the next school year.

Here at home, the joint leader of the Social Democrats, Róisín Shortall, petitioned the Dáil yesterday to put teenagers under 18 with health problems on the priority list of the Government ‘s vaccination program. She said life has been very hard for those young people since the beginning of the pandemic as they and their families tried to avoid the virus. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that was an ‘appropriate issue’ and that he would speak to the Chief Health Officer about the matter but would speak to him.