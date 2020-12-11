313 new cases announced in the south, additional restrictions required in the new year in Northern Ireland

Some of the Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland were released today with open permission for shops, hairdressers and some businesses in the hospitality sector

The Department of Health has announced 313 new cases of the crown virus. Three others who had the disease have died.

The Northern Health Department announced earlier today that 12 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 538 new cases to be announced this afternoon.

There are 423 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 28 of them in an intensive care unit. 100% of the beds there were full today.

Today ‘s 31 cases involved Mayo, 19 in Donegal and 14 in Galway. There were 12 cases in Cork, six cases in Waterford and six cases in county Meath.

There were no new cases to announce in Kerry for the second day in a row.

There are 197 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 35 of those in intensive care.

The two-week Covid-19 rate in the state has gone up for the first time in several weeks, rising from 79 to 81.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country – 230. Mayo has a rate of 99, Waterford has 82 and Galway has 64. The rate is 51 in Meath, 26 in Cork and 20 in Kerry.

According to new statistics published today, the Covid-19 spread rate is below the national average in almost all Gaeltacht areas throughout the country.

Connemara, Corca Dhuibhne and the Gaeltacht areas of Mayo are among the smallest areas of the crown virus in the state and the rate has fallen in much of Donegal in the past week.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has called on the public to adhere to public health restrictions and guidelines.

He said he himself wanted stricter restrictions to be in place in the six counties over the Christmas period and that further restrictions will be needed in January to cope with the predicted increase in the number of cases there after Christmas. .

To date, the pandemic has killed 3,031 people in Ireland, 2,120 south of the border and 1,111 north.

132,764 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 75,507 cases in the south and 57,257 in the north.