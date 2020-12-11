Latest news

313 new cases announced in the south, additional restrictions required in the new year in Northern Ireland

By Brian Adam
0
1
313 new cases announced in the south, additional restrictions required in the new year in Northern Ireland
313 New Cases Announced In The South, Additional Restrictions Required

Must Read

Tech News

Samsung SSD 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2, review: this SSD stands out for its performance, and even more for how it keeps the...

Brian Adam - 0
Solid State Storage Drives have a huge impact in the performance of a computer. Users who have spent several decades using...
Read more
Apps

Google passes the baton to Arduino Science Journal to do experiments with your mobile sensors

Brian Adam - 0
More than four years ago, Google launched Science Journal, a curious application aimed at the most curious that allowed us to create...
Read more
Tech News

How to make video calls in Windows 10 without installing any app

Brian Adam - 0
Windows 10, the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, has Skype integrated by default in the toolbar. This means that to make group...
Read more
Tech News

Qualcomm president talks about Apple’s M1 chip

Brian Adam - 0
Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm, was invited Vergecast, The Verge's weekly podcast to talk about the latest most popular technologies on the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Some of the Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland were released today with open permission for shops, hairdressers and some businesses in the hospitality sector

313 new cases announced in the south, additional restrictions required in the new year in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health has announced 313 new cases of the crown virus. Three others who had the disease have died.

The Northern Health Department announced earlier today that 12 more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. 538 new cases to be announced this afternoon.

There are 423 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 28 of them in an intensive care unit. 100% of the beds there were full today.

Today ‘s 31 cases involved Mayo, 19 in Donegal and 14 in Galway. There were 12 cases in Cork, six cases in Waterford and six cases in county Meath.

There were no new cases to announce in Kerry for the second day in a row.

There are 197 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 35 of those in intensive care.

The two-week Covid-19 rate in the state has gone up for the first time in several weeks, rising from 79 to 81.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country – 230. Mayo has a rate of 99, Waterford has 82 and Galway has 64. The rate is 51 in Meath, 26 in Cork and 20 in Kerry.

According to new statistics published today, the Covid-19 spread rate is below the national average in almost all Gaeltacht areas throughout the country.

Connemara, Corca Dhuibhne and the Gaeltacht areas of Mayo are among the smallest areas of the crown virus in the state and the rate has fallen in much of Donegal in the past week.

Some of the Covid-19 restrictions were released in Northern Ireland today with open permission at shops, hairdressers and some businesses in the hospitality sector.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has called on the public to adhere to public health restrictions and guidelines.

He said he himself wanted stricter restrictions to be in place in the six counties over the Christmas period and that further restrictions will be needed in January to cope with the predicted increase in the number of cases there after Christmas. .

To date, the pandemic has killed 3,031 people in Ireland, 2,120 south of the border and 1,111 north.

132,764 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 75,507 cases in the south and 57,257 in the north.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Very low number of cases in Connemara and Corca Dhuibhne, a decrease seen in the Donegal Gaeltacht

Brian Adam - 0
There was only one electoral area where Gaeltacht areas are above the average rate of dispersal in the state ...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Hybrid Corporate Debt Boom Feeds Complacency

Brian Adam - 0
The booming market for corporate debt is being too successful for its own good. Companies from BP to Gazprom are issuing more...
Read more
Latest news

Facebook must also seduce the court of public opinion

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook faces two sentences in its antitrust battle in the United States: one legal and one in the court of public opinion. ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©