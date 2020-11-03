Latest news

322 new cases of crown virus announced, the lowest number of cases reported on a single day in more than a month

By Brian Adam
0
0
322 new cases of crown virus announced, the lowest number of cases reported on a single day in more than a month
322 New Cases Of Crown Virus Announced, The Lowest Number

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi presents a new smart speaker, with virtual assistant and battery

Brian Adam - 0
What do smart speakers from Google, Apple, Amazon and some from Xiaomi have in common? Indeed, they have a cable that connects...
Read more
Apps

Samsung announces that S Translator will be discontinued from December 1, 2020 and invites you to use Bixby

Brian Adam - 0
It was at the end of 2019 when Samsung announced that they would cease support to use Bixby Voice. A measure...
Read more
Game Reviews

Bakugan Champions of Vestroia Review: Monster Battles on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
The Bakugan franchise relives on Nintendo Switch with an unambitious video game aimed at the youngest fans of the brand. Judge a product like Bakugan:...
Read more
Mobile

After the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung prepares a new Galaxy Note 20 FE

Brian Adam - 0
Although we are in a pandemic year in which many businesses have been irreparably affected, others, however, do not seem to understand crises...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the lowest number of cases reported in a single day in more than a month, the Health Minister says good progress has been made in curbing the spread of the disease

322 new cases of crown virus announced, the lowest number of cases reported on a single day in more than a month

The Department of Health has confirmed 322 new cases of coronavirus. This is the lowest number of cases reported in a single day in over a month.

Five others who had the disease have died.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said “good progress” had been made in curbing the virus.

4,337 new cases were confirmed in the past week compared to 6,518 new cases in the previous week.

“Thanks to the efforts of people across Ireland, COVID-19 has improved,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“However, it must be remembered that the most important thing now is to keep this drop in the number of cases safe. This progress depends on the safe behavior that leads to the improvement. I urge everyone to continue their efforts to ensure that things continue to improve. ”

There were 35 cases today in Meath, 23 new cases in Cork and 16 in Waterford.

There were 15 new cases in Donegal, seven cases in Kerry, a further seven cases in Waterford and five cases in Galway.

96 of today’s cases were in Dublin.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has fallen from 248 cases per 100,000 people in the country yesterday to 228 cases today. The rate has fallen 18% in the past week.

County Meath has a fortnightly rate of 380, Donegal with 306, Cork for 260 and Galway with 257.

The fortnightly rate is now 216 in Mayo, 196 in Waterford and 186 in Kerry.

There are 296 people with the coronary virus in the hospitals and 42 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The Northern Department of Health announced 570 new cases today and announced that another six who were infected with the virus had died.

Hospitals north of the border today have 413 patients with the virus, an increase of 34 from yesterday. 52 of them are in an intensive care unit.

2,652 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland to date, 730 people north of the border and 1,922 south of it.

103,227 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the country to date, 63,048 in the south and 40,179 in the north.

Related Articles

Latest news

US people flock to the polling booths to judge Donald Trump’s four years

Brian Adam - 0
According to the latest polls before polling day, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was still leading nationally and in most states between the 'Banner Zone'...
Read more
Latest news

‘Anger and frustration’ for Irish speakers hampered by new street signage policy

Brian Adam - 0
The DUP announced ahead of a meeting of Belfast City Council last night that it intended to seek further legal advice if the resolution...
Read more
Latest news

A Biden win would remove a lot of brakes for the green spin

Brian Adam - 0
If Biden wins, the green sky will rejoice; Partly because he's not Trump, but it will also reflect the fact that his...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©