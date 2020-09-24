324 new Covid-19 cases announced, Level 3 restrictions for Donegal

Three others who contracted Covid-19 have died from the disease

The Department of Health this afternoon announced 324 new cases of the Covid-19.

42 of the 324 new cases involved Donegal, where additional restrictions are being introduced tonight to deal with the sharp rise in the spread of the disease.

Announcing the restrictions this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he regretted not having made any better news.

“However, we can and will do this,” said the Taoiseach.

He said Galway, Cork, Waterford, Kildare, Wicklow and Louth were being “closely monitored” and called on people in those counties to do everything possible to curb the spread of the disease.

There was “every chance” that Level 3 would be applied to other counties but it did not necessarily happen, the Taoiseach said.

Today ‘s 13 cases involved Monaghan, 12 in Kildare and eight in Cavan. There were six cases in Limerick, six in Meath and Roscommon and five in Wicklow. The remaining 25 cases involved 11 different counties.

167 of the new cases were in Dublin and 34 in Cork.

It was confirmed that 52% of today’s cases were caused by dissemination in the community. 68% of those who contracted the disease were under 45 years of age.

The Northern Department of Health announced 189 new cases of the Covid-19 today. They did not announce any further deaths from the disease.

To date, 43,944 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 33,994 cases south of the border and 9,950 cases north of the border.

2,374 people with the disease died in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic, 1,797 in the south and 577 in the north.

The latest figures were announced at a time when Level 3 restrictions are to be applied to Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has advised the Government to impose restrictions on the county with the second worst rate of spread of the disease in the state.

The additional restrictions introduced in Dublin pubs and restaurants will also apply in Donegal except in the case of pubs where food is not available. These pubs are still closed in the capital but non-food pubs will be allowed to remain open in Donegal. However, they will only be allowed to provide a drink to outsiders. As much as Dublin, eating meals indoors in restaurants will be banned in Donegal.

It is reported that the Government will give its blessing to the NPHET proposal in the evening.

Under Level 3 social and family events will be prohibited in Donegal and only members of one family will be allowed to be brought into the house.

No more than 15 people will be allowed to attend any outdoor arts or training event and indoor events, such as conferences, training courses or theater events, will not be allowed at all.

While most sports games are not allowed in the Level 3 region, exceptions have been made for sport.

Community church services will only be allowed online but the churches will be open to anyone who wishes to visit them in person.

Weddings and funerals will be allowed but only 25 guests will be allowed to get married from next Monday, instead of the 50 previously allowed.

Only 25 people will be allowed to attend a funeral either.

NPHET is particularly concerned about Donegal and in particular the strong spread of the disease among families in that county.

Apart from Dublin, Donegal has the highest Covid-19 rate in the country. According to the latest figures the disease affects 122 people per 100,000 people in the county. That rate is more than five times higher than the rate in the county last month.