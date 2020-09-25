326 new cases of the Covid-19 have been announced, warning of further restrictions in four cities

Donegal has the highest Covid-19 rate in the country, but the number of cases in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Galway cities has been warned.

The Department of Health this afternoon announced 326 new cases of the Covid-19.

No further deaths from the disease were to be announced today.

22 of the 326 new cases involved Donegal.

The latest figures were announced at a time when the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country is in that county. 152 of the cases announced today involved Dublin.

Today ‘s 32 cases involved Cork, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, nine in Kerry and six in Mayo.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said in the evening that there was “every chance” that other areas would have to be moved to Level 3 but that this would not necessarily be the case if the disease was successfully eradicated. again.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the National Public Health Emergency Team was “very concerned” about the number of cases in the cities of Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Galway.

The Taoiseach said that local restrictions could be introduced in those cities as has been done in Dublin and Donegal. The Taoiseach said that Dr Ronan Glynn had informed him that the number of cases in Cork was “rising as if by a straight line”.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Center, Donegal currently has a rate of 148.2 cases per 100,000 people in the county. The rate in Dublin is 144.5.

Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid said today that the test and contact search system in Donegal was unable to deal with the number of cases that needed to be dealt with immediately.

Dr Ronan Glynn urged people everywhere “but in Donegal and Dublin in particular” to pay particular attention to the public health advice.

“I urge everyone to take responsibility for choosing who you need to meet, limiting your social network and reducing the number of social contacts you have in the coming days and weeks.

“There is every chance that other areas will move to Level 3 but it doesn’t have to happen. We have already seen how we have worked together to turn the tide against this virus and bring the rise in cases back under control.

“Know that what you do is very important. We depend on your choices and actions to make us succeed, ”said Dr Glynn.

It has been confirmed that 33% of new cases involved outbreaks or a person who had close contact with someone who had already been diagnosed with the disease.

It was confirmed that 49 cases were caused by community outbreaks. 69% of those who contracted the disease were under 45 years of age.

Over 100 people affected by the disease were in southern hospitals last night for the first time since the beginning of June.

102 cases for Covid-19 disease were confirmed in hospitals Thursday night. Sixteen of these patients were in the intensive care units and nine were placed on ventilators.

The Northern Department of Health announced in the evening that 273 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the past day, the highest number of cases north of the border in a single day under the current testing system.

They have not yet announced any further deaths from the disease, but the latest rise means that over 10,000 cases of the disease have now been confirmed north of the border.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that he had spoken to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill, to urge them to implement the same public health policies in the north as much as possible.

Dr Glynn had a meeting today with the Chief Medical Officer for the North, Dr Michael McBride, after which he issued a statement urging people not to travel between Donegal and the six counties unless such necessary.

350 cases in the last week relate to Belfast, 242 in Derry and Strabane and 160 in the Newry, Morne and Down area.

There are 46 patients affected by the disease in Northern hospitals and five of them are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 44,538 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 34,315 cases south of the border and 10,223 cases north of the border.

2,374 people with the disease died in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic, 1,797 in the south and 577 in the north.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) says the death toll is much higher.

According to the latest information from NISRA, 896 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 north by last Friday, September 18, 321 more deaths than the Department of Health had recorded at the time sin.

Deaths in hospitals are largely reported by the Department of Health in the North, but NISRA includes all cases where Covid-19 is cited as the cause of death on a death certificate.