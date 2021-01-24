330 billion: that’s how many cells our body replaces every day

- Advertisement -

It may not seem like it, but our bodies never go on vacation … even when we sleep. According to biologists Ron Sender and Ron Milo of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, our body replaces approximately 330 billion cells per day. At this rate, the body produces over 3.8 million new cells per second.

The two biologists did this to understand how intense the process is that occurs in every instant within our cells. Most of these come from the blood, followed by those of the intestine. Confirming these numbers could help scientists better understand how disease and cell aging work.

Many think that the human body regenerates cells every seven years, but it doesn’t exactly work that way, as the process is much more complicated than you think. Some cells only live a few days, while others last for most of the host’s life. Thus, the two biologists carried out a study precisely to better understand the “cell turnover“, or the life cycle of cells.

“Here we fill in this knowledge gap regarding the overall dynamics of cell turnover in the human body by detecting the variation in lifespan exhibited by different cell types and quantifying cell cycles in terms of both mass and number.“, the experts write in their article published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Looking at a healthy male between the ages of 20 and 30, weighing 70 kilograms and 170 centimeters tall, the pair of biologists calculated that the subject has about a cell turnover of about 80 grams per day, equivalent to 330 billion cells. 86% of this number would be made up of blood cells, mainly erythrocytes (red blood cells) and neutrophils (the most abundant type of white blood cells).

Another 12%, on the other hand, were gastrointestinal epithelial cells, with small amounts of skin cells (1.1 percent), endothelial cells of the blood vessel lining and lung cells (0.1 percent each). In terms of mass, however, the story is different: only 48.6 percent of the mass is made up of blood cells, gastrointestinal cells make up another 41%, skin cells make up 4%, while adipocytes, or fat cells, make up 4%.

It is important to note that these figures likely vary from person to person, depending on factors such as age, health, weight and gender. This work, however, delivers a basic estimate of cell turnover in the human body, according to Sender and Milo.