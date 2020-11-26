335 new cases announced, the Tánaiste criticized by Stormont leaders

The National Public Health Emergency Team is in favor of a much more conservative approach than the Government is proposing in releasing the lockout.

335 new cases of the Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon. Three others have died from the disease.

Today ‘s 20 cases are in Donegal, 19 in Cork, 11 in Waterford and 11 in Mayo.

There were eight cases in Galway, five in Kerry and less than five in Meath.

119 of the 335 new cases today involved Dublin.

There are 246 patients with the disease and 36 of them in an intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has dropped to 104 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate has fallen slightly again in Donegal to 218. There are 150 in Waterford, 106 in Meath, 92 in Mayo, 82 in Cork, 55 in Galway and 54 in Kerry.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that eight more people who had contracted the coronary virus had died.

There are 431 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 39 of them in intensive care. 99% of the beds there were full today.

The First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland this afternoon criticized Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for saying that the Government may advise people not to travel north of the border during Christmas.

Varadkar made that speech at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party last night.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she was “surprised” to hear the news and that it was unfortunate that the Tánaiste had drawn the line.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Varadkar was “isolated from life as it is” in this country.

To date, 2,998 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 2,036 people south of the border and 962 people north of it.

122,612 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 71,494 cases in the south and 51,118 in the north.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is opposed to the Government’s plan to allow the reopening of restaurants and pubs where food is available.

NPHET has reportedly informed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that they are strongly opposed to some of the proposed reopening of the country.

The Government intends to allow restaurants and pubs with kitchens to open as part of the second phase of their decommissioning plan, which is due to be announced tomorrow.

It is reported that NPHET is in favor of a much more conservative approach than the Government is proposing in terms of releasing the lockout.

NPHET held a meeting yesterday to decide what advice they will give the Government and staff members will meet in the afternoon with the Government’s Covid-19 subcommittee to share their views.

NPHET ‘s position could create difficulties for a Government that has already given many hints that restrictions will begin to ease next week and will gradually become softer.

Tomorrow, government ministers will make the final decision on the decentralization plan in the hope of further evidence that the disease is declining.

The approach they have announced is that the intensive lock will be released gradually, in three phases, starting next week with the reopening of the shops, fitness centers and hairdressers.

It is intended that the 5km travel ban will then be lifted but people will have to stay in their own counties.

Under the second phase of the plan, it would be intended to allow the reopening of restaurants and pubs where food is available.

It is then planned to further relax the restrictions for a fortnight of Christmas time to allow people to travel from home to visit other people’s homes.