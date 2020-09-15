357 new cases of crown virus confirmed and Government self-isolating

Over 40,000 cases have been confirmed to date in Ireland, north and south

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that three more have died as a result of the Covid-19 and 357 new cases have been confirmed in the state.

This is the largest number of cases announced in a single day since May.

The latest figures were announced at a time when the Government is staying clear of others because Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has to get tested for the Covid-19.

Minister Donnelly was not in attendance this afternoon and contacted his doctor to seek a test for the Covid-19.

The Ceann Comhairle announced in the Dáil that he had a ‘serious’ situation and that all members of the Government had to self-segregate. The Dáil has been adjourned and junior ministers will answer questions when she returns in the evening.

218 of the 357 new cases announced today involved Dublin, or 61%.

Cases have been announced in each of the Gaeltacht counties. 12 of the cases involved Waterford, nine in Cork, eight in Kerry, eight in Meath and five in Mayo. There was also at least one case in Galway and Donegal.

18 of the 357 cases related to county Louth, 11 cases in Kildare, eight cases in Limerick, seven cases in Westmeath, six cases in Wicklow, five cases in Offaly, five cases in Roscommon and five cases in Tipperary.

It has been confirmed that 38% of new cases involved outbreaks or close contact with someone who had already been diagnosed with the disease. 60 cases were confirmed to have been caused by community outbreaks.

63% of those hit were under 45 years old.

The Northern Department of Health announced in the evening that one other person had died as a result of the Covid-19 and announced that they had confirmed 79 new cases.

To date, 40,051 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 31,549 cases south of the border and 8,502 cases north of the border.

2,358 people with the disease died in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic, 1,787 in the south and 571 in the north.

Earlier today, announced the Government Living with Covid-19, the new medium – term plan to tackle the pandemic. The plan sets out our lives and the coronary virus.

Launching the new plan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that we had not yet been able to “get rid of the pandemic” but that it would be “clearer” in the future how this could be done.

The new plan will take effect at midnight tonight.

The plan consists of five levels, each with different restrictions depending on how the virus is spreading.

The entire state has been placed at level 2 in the government’s new plan to combat the Covid-19, but additional restrictions are to be introduced in the case of Dublin.

This means that up to 200 people will be allowed to attend certain sporting events and all pubs, except Dublin pubs, will be allowed to open next week.

Although Dublin is at Level 2 according to plan, it is considered to be closer to Level 3.

At Level Five things will get worse and if that gets worse, strict locking and travel restrictions will be put in place.