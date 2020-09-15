Latest news

357 new cases of crown virus confirmed and Government self-isolating

By Brian Adam
0
2
357 new cases of crown virus confirmed and Government self-isolating
357 New Cases Of Crown Virus Confirmed And Government Self Isolating

Must Read

iphone

iPhone 12 does not show up during Apple Time Flies, when is the announcement?

Brian Adam - 0
Apple's "Time Flies" event just ended, which kept a lot of tech enthusiasts from all over the world glued to their screens. There...
Read more
Tech News

Apple Watch SE is finally official: here is Apple’s low cost smartwatch!

Brian Adam - 0
During this afternoon's keynote, immediately after the presentation of the new Apple Watch 6, the Cupertino giant unveiled the "low cost" model of the...
Read more
Game Reviews

eFootball PES 2021 Review: winning team does not change

Brian Adam - 0
Konami changes the tradition of soccer games by presenting the new chapter as a standalone update sold at a lower price.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0kXVAC45Ow For a virtual football...
Read more
Game Reviews

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, análisis. Una historia de otro nivel

Brian Adam - 0
Analizamos el nuevo juego de Vanillaware, un título que combina partes de aventura enfocadas en la narrativa junto con combates minimalistas pero efectivos. A través...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Over 40,000 cases have been confirmed to date in Ireland, north and south

357 new cases of crown virus confirmed and Government self-isolating

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that three more have died as a result of the Covid-19 and 357 new cases have been confirmed in the state.

This is the largest number of cases announced in a single day since May.

The latest figures were announced at a time when the Government is staying clear of others because Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has to get tested for the Covid-19.

Over 40,000 cases have now been confirmed in Ireland, north and south.

Minister Donnelly was not in attendance this afternoon and contacted his doctor to seek a test for the Covid-19.

The Ceann Comhairle announced in the Dáil that he had a ‘serious’ situation and that all members of the Government had to self-segregate. The Dáil has been adjourned and junior ministers will answer questions when she returns in the evening.

218 of the 357 new cases announced today involved Dublin, or 61%.

Cases have been announced in each of the Gaeltacht counties. 12 of the cases involved Waterford, nine in Cork, eight in Kerry, eight in Meath and five in Mayo. There was also at least one case in Galway and Donegal.

18 of the 357 cases related to county Louth, 11 cases in Kildare, eight cases in Limerick, seven cases in Westmeath, six cases in Wicklow, five cases in Offaly, five cases in Roscommon and five cases in Tipperary.

It has been confirmed that 38% of new cases involved outbreaks or close contact with someone who had already been diagnosed with the disease. 60 cases were confirmed to have been caused by community outbreaks.

63% of those hit were under 45 years old.

The Northern Department of Health announced in the evening that one other person had died as a result of the Covid-19 and announced that they had confirmed 79 new cases.

To date, 40,051 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 31,549 cases south of the border and 8,502 cases north of the border.

2,358 people with the disease died in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic, 1,787 in the south and 571 in the north.

Earlier today, announced the Government Living with Covid-19, the new medium – term plan to tackle the pandemic. The plan sets out our lives and the coronary virus.

Launching the new plan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that we had not yet been able to “get rid of the pandemic” but that it would be “clearer” in the future how this could be done.

The new plan will take effect at midnight tonight.

The plan consists of five levels, each with different restrictions depending on how the virus is spreading.

The entire state has been placed at level 2 in the government’s new plan to combat the Covid-19, but additional restrictions are to be introduced in the case of Dublin.

This means that up to 200 people will be allowed to attend certain sporting events and all pubs, except Dublin pubs, will be allowed to open next week.

Although Dublin is at Level 2 according to plan, it is considered to be closer to Level 3.

At Level Five things will get worse and if that gets worse, strict locking and travel restrictions will be put in place.

Related Articles

Latest news

All state at Level 2 in new Covid-19 plan, but additional restrictions for Dublin

Brian Adam - 0
Up to 200 people will be allowed to attend certain sporting events and all pubs except those in the capital will be open next...
Read more
Latest news

Ecommerce is the lifeboat for real estate

Brian Adam - 0
The ecommerce boom can lift the real estate collapse. Digital sales soared at Target, Walmart and Amazon last quarter as people shopped...
Read more
Latest news

Masayoshi Son’s generosity may finally reach its shareholders

Brian Adam - 0
SoftBank's latest sale is another setback for Masayoshi Son's claim to be a visionary investor. It sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©