362 new cases of crown virus announced, another rise in the rate of disease in Donegal

Donegal is the only county in the state where the disease rate is over 300 and only one county, Limerick, has a two-week rate above 200, with a rate of 201

362 new cases of the Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon and two others infected with the disease died.

145 fortnightly rate of spread of the disease, another decrease.

There are 280 patients affected by the coronavirus in hospitals and 38 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Today ‘s 48 cases involved Donegal, 24 new cases in Cork and 17 new cases in Kerry. There were 11 cases in Galway, 11 cases in Meath and 11 cases in Waterford. There were nine new cases in Mayo.

90 new cases were announced in Dublin.

The two-week rate in Donegal, the county currently hardest hit by the disease, has again collected over 300. 301 the fortnightly rate in Donegal compared to 285 yesterday.

The rate is now 172 in Meath, 146 in Cork and 151 in Mayo. Kerry has a rate of 142, Waterford has 136 and Galway has 108.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said things were improving but this was not the time to let the public health advice drift.

“I urge everyone to make another big effort to reduce the number of close contacts they have compared to last week, to adhere to social exclusion and other vital public health guidelines,” said Dr Holohan.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that eight others who had contracted the coronary virus had died. They all died in the last day. 791 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

There are 441 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 47 of those in an intensive care unit.

The Stormont parties are still debating proposals for the restrictions in place in Northern Ireland. The restrictions are due to be released this Friday, 13 November, but the DUP has stopped proposing another fortnight to add to the restrictions on the hospitality sector.

To date, 2,775 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 1,965 people south of the border and 810 people north of it.

To date, 110,940 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 66,247 cases in the south and 44,693 in the north.

The country has taken another turn on the Covid-19 tide and we are once again on the easing curve, says Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive.

Dr Henry said that this good work had been done “thanks to everyone in the country” and that restrictions had been put in place early, a lesson learned from continental Europe.

“We managed to turn the tide again and ease that curve,” Dr. Henry said.

“The number of cases is falling, the fortnightly rate is falling and except in four counties, the weekly rate is falling. Not only that but there is less demand for tests.

“All of this shows that we have tackled the virus and controlled it a second time,” he said.

The fortnightly rate of cases in the country fell by 51% over the previous fortnight, the largest fall in Europe.

In Donegal things are worse and the rate fell by only 11%, despite tighter restrictions for more weeks.

The Government has changed the rules on international travel. From 29 November, people traveling from “orange” countries in the European Union who have tested negative for the Covid-19 test will no longer have to go through a 14-day quarantine. If a test done at least 5 days after arrival here shows that they have not contracted the virus, they do not need to restrict their travel and stay home.

And talking about Morning Ireland on RTÉ, Thomas Byrne, Minister of State with responsibility for European Affairs, said the new system would open the “door” for travel.

The test will cost between € 150 and € 200.

The Government decided to allow tests Covid-19 at Dublin airport in the next few days.

A new study by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) shows that people recovering from Covid-19 must always comply with public health advice as international experience shows that immunity lasts from two to six months. from the virus.

That’s what HIQA’s Deputy Chief Executive, Dr Máirín Ryan, had to say on the RTE program, News at One, today. Dr Ryan said that no vaccine may be able to give a person permanent immunity but that people may have to receive an extra dose afterwards.

Dr Ryan said it was important that people who contracted the virus and came from it understood that they could get another outbreak and therefore should follow the same health guidelines “There is no difference between the instructions for people who get the virus again – preventing and controlling the infection, self-isolation and informing contacts ”.