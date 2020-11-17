366 new cases of coronavirus have been announced, a crucial fortnight ahead NPHET says

NPHET has again expressed concern about the rise in the number of cases over the past few days

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that 11 other people who contracted Covid-19 have died. All of them have died since the beginning of November.

366 new cases of the Covid-19 have been confirmed.

NPHET has again expressed concern about the rise in the number of cases over the past few days and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the next fortnight will be crucial if the restrictions are to be eased.

“I am more concerned now that we have not been able to continue the progress we were making,” says Dr Holohan. “The average case over five days has risen from 350 cases on 11 November to 424 cases today.

“We now have two weeks to continue our efforts to control the spread of this disease in the community as best we can. The lower the number of cases, the more flexibility we will have to ease the constraints. ”

34 cases today involved Donegal, a further 34 cases in Cork and 17 cases in Waterford.

There were 15 new cases in Galway, 12 cases in Meath, eight cases in Mayo and five cases in Kerry. There were 84 cases in Dublin.

There are 274 people affected by the coronary virus in hospitals and 31 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of the disease in the state is much the same and has gone from 120 cases per 100,000 people yesterday to 121 today.

Donegal has the highest rate in the country and has risen to 282. The rate in Waterford is now at 153.

The rate is 129 in Meath, 123 in Kerry and 113 in Mayo. Cork has a rate of 86 and Galway has a rate of 85.

The Northern Health Department announced earlier in the afternoon that nine other people who had contracted the coronary virus had died.

549 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

Northern hospitals have 427 Covid-19 patients, an increase of 22 from yesterday, and a total of 44 patients are in an intensive care unit. 100% of the beds there were full today.

To date, 2,873 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 1,995 people south of the border and 878 people north of it.

116,397 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 68,686 cases in the south and 47,711 in the north.