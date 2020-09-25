380 of the 500 whales stranded off the coast of Australia have died

Perth: A large number of stray whales have died off the coast of Australia.

On Wednesday, 500 pilot whales suddenly strayed and came ashore. Due to their size and unusual weight, these whales could not go into the water and 380 of them died on the sand. This is the first time in the history of Australia that such a large number of whales have died.

The first 270 whales arrived on Monday, and more were found stranded on the coastal town of Stran. Another 200 whales were spotted just 10km south and rescue efforts were immediately launched. By Wednesday afternoon, however, all 200 whales had died.

However, 50 whales were rescued in the second place, while 30 are still alive, but the death toll is still high. Aquatic life experts have vowed to try to save the whale as much as possible. However, when the 30 whales were taken into deep water, some of them got stuck in the sand again.

It should be noted that this is the area where most of the whales get lost and reach the sand and become numb. Experts have called it the biggest whale damage on the Australian coast.