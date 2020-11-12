395 new cases announced, compromise in Stormont under restrictions

NPHET has again expressed concern about the rate of disease in Donegal

The Department of Health has confirmed 395 new cases of Covid-19 today and one more has died from the disease.

33 people have died from the disease so far in November.

31 of the 395 new cases involved Cork, 27 were in Galway, 27 were in Donegal and 22 were in Meath. There were less than five new cases in Waterford, Kerry and Mayo.

132 new cases were announced in Dublin.

The disease ‘s reproductive rate is now 0.6 and Ireland has the second lowest two – week rate in the European Union – 135.

The two-week transmission rate of the disease in the state decreased by 52% compared to the previous fortnight, the largest decrease in the EU.

Donegal continues to have the highest rate with 284 cases per 100,000 people in the county in the last two weeks. NPHET has again expressed concern about the situation in Donegal, where the rate of disease is declining much more slowly than in the rest of the state.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chairman of NPHET, said that there was a “clear message” to the people of Donegal that “the restrictions work”.

The rate is now 163 in Meath, 148 in Mayo, 130 in Kerry, 122 in Cork and 115 in Kerry. 97 fortnightly rates of the disease in Galway, being one of the five counties with a fortnightly rate below 100.

There are 279 patients affected by Covid-19 in the hospitals and 39 of those in an intensive care unit.

In Northern Ireland, the Executive in Stormont has reached a compromise on Covid-19 restrictions.

Under this new arrangement the current restrictions in Northern Ireland will be extended by another week and some sectors will be allowed to reopen next Friday.

That suggestion made by DUP member Diane Dodds, the Executive’s Minister for the Economy, was widely accepted.

Sinn Féin voted against the resolution and the SDLP abstained. It was supported by the DUP, the Unionist Party and the Alliance.

This compromise means that services in close contact will be allowed to reopen in a week. Pubs and restaurants will be closed for another fortnight but cafes and cafes will be allowed to open in a week.

As part of the solution, preparations for a vaccine campaign will be undertaken, a rapid testing system will be implemented and better financial support will be provided to businesses hit by the restrictions.

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier this afternoon that another 15 people who had contracted the coronary virus had died. Eleven of them have died in the past day. 548 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North today.

There are 435 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 46 of them in intensive care.

101% of the beds there were full today and an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in 144 care centers in the North.

To date, 2,790 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 1,965 people south of the border and 825 people north of it.

111,873 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 66,632 cases in the south and 45,241 north.

Earlier today Tánaiste Leo Varadkar advised people who were thinking of coming home for Christmas not to book any flights yet.

“When it comes to booking flights to come home for Christmas, the advice I would give them is not to do so at the moment.

“I understand that is difficult and that is hard, but there are six weeks left until Christmas and it is too early for people to book flights to get home.”

Varadkar said there was always the danger that international travel could re-embed the disease in the community. The risk of cross-border travel in Ireland itself was even greater, the Tánaiste said.

A test center at Cork and Shannon airports opened today. It is run by a private company RocDoc and one test will cost between € 129 and € 149. A person will have the result of the test within 72 hours. You can get a quick test for € 199 and you will get the result within a few hours.

The Government has changed the rules on international travel. From 29 November, people traveling from “red” countries in the European Union who have tested negative for the Covid-19 test will no longer have to go on a 14-day quarantine. If a test done at least 5 days after arrival here shows that they have not contracted the virus, they do not need to restrict their travel and stay home.

From today, shops and supermarkets that sell alcohol as well as other goods must block or limit the alcohol and other goods in the store. This is an attempt to reduce the appeal of alcohol and not be in the path of every shopper, in particular young people.