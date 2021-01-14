3,955 new cases announced, one in 67 in the state has tested positive in the past two weeks

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health has announced 3,955 new cases of coronavirus this afternoon.

Another 28 people with the disease have died.

There are 1,789 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 169 of them are in the intensive care unit.

208 people died as a result of the Covid-19 January.

23 of these deaths were related to outbreaks in hospitals and 38 were related to outbreaks in nursing homes.

“People who were between died Covid-19 is 25 and 98 years old and all of those deaths are catastrophic, ”he said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health.

One in 67 people in the state tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks.

44% of all confirmed cases of the disease since the onset of the pandemic have been confirmed in the last two weeks.

Professor Philip Nolan says there are signs that the number of cases of the disease is declining as people are meeting fewer socially.

At Christmas the number of close contacts of people who contracted the disease averaged 4.8. 2.3 is now or close to 1 if people in the same household are excluded.

The reproductive rate of the disease is between 1 and 1.3 weeks. That is a testament to the community ‘s great effort to eradicate the disease, says Professor Philip Nolan.

He said the fact that people in all age groups in the community were now being infected with the virus “and the risk of all of them becoming very ill as a result” is “very worrying”.

456 of the 3,955 cases today involved Cork, 221 in Meath and 217 in Galway.

There were 154 cases in Donegal, 113 cases in Waterford, 83 cases in Mayo and 55 cases in Kerry.

1,210 of the new cases involved Dublin.

The fortnightly rate of the disease now stands at 1,497 cases per 100,000 people in the state.

The rate is 1,904 in Waterford, 1,709.5 in Mayo, 1,567.8 in Cork and 1,546.6 in Donegal.

Rate 1,266.9 in County Meath, 1,137.4 in Kerry and 1,093.6 in Galway.

According to the latest figures, 77,303 people in the state have received the vaccine. Of these, 69,378 are workers and 7,925 in care centers who have received the first distribution to date.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed 973 new cases of the disease earlier in the afternoon. Another 16 people who had contracted the coronary virus were pronounced dead.

Northern hospitals have 850 patients with the Covid-19, up 118 from yesterday. 58 of these are in intensive care units.

Northern First Minister Arlene Foster said today that 102,701 people in the north had received the first dose of the vaccine.

255,839 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 163,057 cases south of the border and 92,782 cases north of it.

4,021 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,488 people south of the border and 1,533 people north of it.