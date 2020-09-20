396 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by the Department of Health

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, urged people to meet next week with only half the number of people they met last week

The Department of Health this afternoon announced 396 new cases of the Covid-19.

This is the highest number of cases announced any Sunday since April 26th.

No further deaths were to be announced today.

241 of the 396 Covid-19 cases announced this afternoon involved Dublin.

36 cases involved Cork, 19 cases were in Donegal, the same number as yesterday, and 12 of the new cases involved Galway.

There were 11 cases in county Meath and six cases in Waterford.

Today ‘s 11 cases involved Kildare, nine in Monaghan, seven in Louth, six in Clare and five confirmed in Wicklow.

The remaining 27 cases involved 11 different counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, implored people not to meet next week with only half the number of people they met last week.

It has been confirmed that 26% of new cases involved outbreaks or close contact with someone who had already been diagnosed with the disease. 58 cases were confirmed to have been caused by community outbreaks. 70% of those who contracted the disease were under 45 years of age.

The hospital currently has 82 people affected by the disease and 17 of them are in an intensive care unit. There are 21 people in the northern hospitals and four in the ICU.

176 new cases of the disease were announced by the northern Department of Health this afternoon.

222 cases announced in the north yesterday is the largest number of new cases in a single day in the North to date.

To date, 42,274 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 32,933 cases south of the border and 9,341 cases north of the border.

2,367 people with the disease died in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic, 1,792 in the south and 575 in the north.