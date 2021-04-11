web
3D printing candy with a Polaroid pen

Brian Adam
Pens that use PLA to print three-dimensional figures are already extremely common on the market, but there is a somewhat more original type of pen, one capable of 3D printing candy, and it is from Polaroid.

The idea of ​​the Polaroid CandyPlay 3D pencil is to allow anyone to create desserts from a template design, to have fun with sweets making from lips to flowers, without needing to be an expert in the field.

It comes in six vegan sugar-free flavors, including apple, strawberry, grape, and orange. It has an ergonomic design that fits naturally in the hand, and is activated with a single start button, being compatible with both right and left-handed users.

Available at polaroid3d.com, it shows how it uses a USB C connection, so we can charge it with the same mobile charger, and it turns on with an intuitive switch, as shown in the image below:

We can use a template design by downloading the models at polaroid3d.com/candypen, we will put it under a standard sheet of heavy duty paper or those that we put in the oven and begin to trace the design to easily create the candy. We can actually make any design on paper and trace it onto baking paper to get the job done.

They have several YouTube videos showing tips and examples.

Although the pencil is not extremely expensive (it costs about 45 euros), you have to buy special cartridges of candy, so it is not a very economical activity in the long term. It is original, yes.

