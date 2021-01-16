3dfx: history and fall of the video card giant

Gordon Campell, Gary Tarolli, Scott Sellers and Ross Smith. These names probably won’t say anything to most of you, but what if we told you that this handful of modern engineering Beatles founded a company that revolutionized the video card and 3D graphics landscape?

The 3dfx was officially created on August 24, 1994 by four former engineers of Silicon Graphics, the same company that designed and produced the graphics technology that was the basis of the Nintendo 64 (in this article we recall what his flagship game was: Mario 64).

Silicon Graphics at that time was a hotbed of incredible technologies, but its target were supercomputers and workstations and did not see PCs as a possible source of income, despite the fact that the gaming video card market was a fertile ground, not yet channeled into the current duopoly. which sees AMD and NVIDIA as the only competitors.

The mid-nineties was a period of continuous innovation, just think that in 1995 Microsoft bought a company called RenderMorphics, and that their 3D API called RealityLab were integrated into Windows 95 becoming the basis of Direct3D, which became the standard of modern gaming. on PC. Meanwhile, productions such as Doom and its debated fake 3D or 2.5D – as some liked to call it – had shocked gamers all over the world by giving a taste of what the future could offer, bringing PC gaming into the third dimension.

In that time Id Software was working on Quake and designing an engine, the Id Tech, (now in its seventh iteration with Doom Eternal) capable of generating real 3D graphics – based on polygons – even on a modest Pentium. Quake turned out to be a real “killer application” that helped arouse enormous interest in 3D and its performances and unleashed a real “arms race” on gaming PCs, to snatch a couple more fps on the seminal masterpiece of id Software.

Voodoo magic

3dfx made its market debut during E3 1996, using the first version of its Voodoo technology on an Arcade cabinet. Their first product was called Home Run Derby, the aim of the game was to do a “Home Run” by hitting a virtual baseball with a real bat: the proprietary technology calculated the time, inclination and speed of the stroke via infrared. Surely the Arcades were a good entry point to present their technologies to the world, but at that time the market was saturated and 3dfx had very different objectives.

On August 5, 1996, the iconic Diamond Monster 3D was made available on the shelves of retailers around the world, based on Voodoo Graphics technology (chip also called Voodoo 1) and produced by Diamond Multimedia, as at the time 3dfx did not have its own production lines. The performances were incredible, just think that with its 50 MHz clock and 4MB of RAM it was able to push Quake to 50 fps at 640×480 with 65,000 colors, against the 10-20 fps of the Pentium 120 at 320×200 and 256 colors, making it in fact the most powerful card on the market.

Diamond Monster implemented the rendering of polygons via hardware with a series of applicable graphic effects including texture mapping with filters and mip-map management. The maximum supported resolution was 800×600 at 16 bits per pixel without Z-buffer or 640×480 at 16 bits per pixel with Z-buffer. The Voodoo series did not handle any computation on primitive geometries, but rasterized the polygons using the data calculated by the CPU.

The first Voodoo chipset-based video card could only handle 3D graphics and had to be used in tandem with a 2D graphics card connected with a pass-through VGA cable, so many preferred to call it a “graphics accelerator” rather than a video card. The Voodoo in fact had two VGA ports, an input and an output: in the 2D rendering phase it acted as a bypass and took over for the rendering of 3D.

One of the most significant introductions that accompanied the release of the Voodoo were the API Glide proposed to the developers, a package of libraries that improved 3D games in different aspects, supporting geometry and texture mapping in formats identical to those used internally by the architectures, allowing to interface and communicate directly with the video card like never before.

In 1997 3dfx tried to solve the problem of using 2 video cards by producing the Voodoo Rush, which unfortunately turned out to be a commercial flop. The 2D and 3D chipsets shared the same bandwidth and performance was reduced by up to 20% compared to the previous model, to the point that 3dfx stopped producing it one year after its first marketing.

The second Voodoo model was released in 1998, with its 12 MB of EDO RAM and 90 MHz clock it conquered the market again. The Voodoo 2 supported multitexturing with a dedicated chip, a feature that quadrupled the performance with games using this technology.

This card was the first to introduce SLI or Scan-Line Interleave rendering, as it was called at the time by 3dfx: this feature allowed to install two video cards in series in order to divide the image rendering load, guaranteeing not only a net performance boost but bringing the maximum possible resolution to 1024 × 768.

In 1998 3dfx also proposed a card that did not target the high-end market like Voodoo 1 and 2, with the Voodoo Banshee 3dfx wanted to grab the consumer market. Banshee was based on the technology of Voodoo 2 but integrated a chip to manage 2D graphics, avoiding users having to buy a second card to manage it. This model proved to be yet another commercial success for 3dfx, which was now establishing itself as one of the most important players in the market.

A terrible misstep

At the end of 1998 3dfx announced the acquisition of STB Systems, one of the major video card manufacturers and from that moment it stopped supplying its chipsets to third parties, effectively changing its business model. This choice brought 3dfx into direct competition with video card manufacturers, first of all ATI and NVIDIA. On balance we can trace the beginning of the end of 3dfx to this specific moment.

The first video card designed and built directly by 3dfx was the Voodoo 3 and represented a real blow on the technical field. In fact, NVIDIA cards could take advantage of the color depth of 24 bits per pixel (16 million colors) against the 16 bits (65,000 colors) of the Voodoo. Despite the generally higher framerate of the Voodoo, the image rendering was better on the NVIDIA cards which, subsequently, with Riva TNT and TNT2, also filled the gap in terms of performance.

In November 1999 at the Comdex in Las Vegas – an exhibition comparable to the modern CES – 3dfx announced the Voodoo 4 4500, Voodoo 5 5000 and 5500 (based on the VSA100, which differed in the number of chips operating in parallel on the same PCB ).

3dfx’s budget offering, Voodoo 4 4500, was immediately outclassed by NVIDIA with GeForce 2 MX and all the rest of the lineup by GeForce 2 and GeForce 2 GTS, which had a much more attractive quality / price ratio. 3dfx suffered further defeat, those who hoped for 3dfx series 5 as a possible rematch were shocked, now the market was always one step ahead and first the GeForce and then the Radeon DDR became too strong opponents to defeat.

The fall of the giant

3dfx took one last swipe to try to keep up with Nvidia by announcing the Voodoo5 6000. The card had 4 VSA100 processors operating in parallel, at 166 MHz, each with 32 Mb of SDRAM, which made the 6000 the first card. with 128 MB of RAM in the world. The huge $ 600 price tag, the external power connector and some really cool specs turned this card into one of the most anticipated ever. But as fans around the world eagerly awaited its new little gem, 3dfx was in dire straits.

A millionaire lawsuit by NVIDIA for patent infringement and a production line not capable of supporting its commercialization led 3dfx to cancel the 6000 in November 2000. Some Voodoo 5 6000 benchmarks that see it above the GeForce 2 are still available online. Ultra and the Radeon 7500, which at that time dominated the market, and in some tests it was even superior to the Geforce 3, which would only be released in February 2001.

Despite being in obvious difficulties there were two projects at stake that could have revived the fortunes of the company. Microsoft was looking for the ideal graphics chip for its brand new gaming machine, the Xbox (by the way, here is our special end-of-gen celebration on Xbox One), but in the end, as we know, Nvidia’s proposal was preferred. The second was a project that 3dfx engineers had been working on for years and that could have completely revolutionized the market: the Rampage chip.

The video cards based on the Rampage chip should have been three: the Specter 1000, 2000 and 3000 and they saw for the first time the introduction of hardware support to transformation and lighting, which NVIDIA had already ported to its GPUs starting with the GeForce 256.

But by now 3dfx was at the end of its life cycle, its creditors started a bankruptcy process and, with no hope of being victorious, on December 15, 2000 it announced the cessation of the business through its website and was acquired by NVIDIA, until then its biggest competitor. Many of 3dfx’s two hundred employees went to work for ATI on the “CrossFire” series cards and for NVIDIA, creating the “FX” series.

The Legacy of 3dfx

In a parallel universe could Rampage have changed the cards on the table? Hard to say, the only certain thing is that it would have outclassed any other card on the market at that time, some of the solutions adopted on that chip were in fact used by NVIDIA for the GeForce 5 series, which would be released three years later.

It took only two years and a big misjudgment to bring a company capable of dominating the market to a disastrous fall. 3dfx had the merit of being able to interpret and convey the market of the mid-90s, the introduction of specific APIs for 3D support was revolutionary and for the first time allowed developers to interface directly with graphics chips, creating a standard , so much so that some of its engineering solutions are still part of the genetic makeup of modern video cards.