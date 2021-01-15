4 technologies that will have a big impact on next-generation devices

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Despite the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, technology companies did not stop presenting their new and innovative products. In fact, during the event they stood out four technologies that are sure to have a huge impact on next-generation devices.

Technologies that once seemed futuristic, but that today are closer to our reality. Let’s explore some of them.

Mini-LED technology, the future of screens

Mini-LED technology is what many consider the next generation of panels. Its function is to offer a much greater number of differentiated zones for local dimming. What does this mean? It uses thousands of tiny LEDs to control the brightness of certain areas of the screen, while “saving power and offering better contrast than the LCD screen.”

At CES 2021, companies like Samsung, TCL and LG introduced televisions with Mini-LED screens. It is even speculated that Apple could join this new era of panels and launch new devices with this technology.

WiFi 6E, the standard that promises higher speed

While it is true that the WiFi 6 standard offers speeds of up to 9.6 GHz, WiFi 6E comes with many improvements. This new technology promises greater speed and allows more devices to connect to the same network.

In fact, it accepts “seven additional 160 MHz channels compared to the 5 GHz spectrum.” A feature that relieves the load on the network and prevents it from crashing. It’s kind of like replacing two-channel highways with multi-channel highways.

Some companies are already implementing this technology in their devices. For example, at CES 2021, Linksys unveiled a router with WiFi 6E. A device with many benefits, but at a high cost (850 dollars).

HDMI 2.1, a cable capable of transmitting 4K content

HDMI 2.1 cables can deliver content with a bandwidth of 48 Gbps. Feature that makes it easy to play 4K content “at a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR support” on your TV or monitor screens.

Added to this, it allows “better audio distribution through eARC, variable refresh rate (VRR) for a smooth gaming experience and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) for lag-free viewing and games.” In effect, using an HDMI 2.1 cable means that your monitor can support both computers and game consoles.

For now, the most popular consoles that accept this technology are Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. However, at CES 2021, manufacturers Asus, Acer and LG introduced displays that support HDMI 2.1.

Rolling screens will mark the future of the next generation of smartphones

This is another of the technologies presented at CES 2021 that is sure to have a strong impact on next-generation devices. Why? It would expand the functionality of the equipment. How? imagine a phone whose screen can be rolled up like a curtain and when stretched it becomes a tablet.

Companies like LG and TCL showed folding that meet these characteristics. Phones with screens that roll up like parchment, and can also expand the size of their screens from 6.7 to 7.8 inches.

Although, it is unknown when they will officially hit the market. The reality is that it is a technology that will shape the future of the next generation of smartphones.

Now, which of the technologies described here did you find the most interesting? Why?

.