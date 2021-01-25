4 things you may not know about Martin Luther King’s historic speech

- Advertisement -

It was August 28, 1963, when, in front of a crowd of 250,000 people, the civil rights activist Martin Luther King delivered his famous speech, which went down in history with the title “I have a dream“That text marked a pivotal event in American history, yet there are often untold details about that day.

Initially, no women were to speak to the crowd during the Peaceful March to Washington

As we have already mentioned, women played a fundamental role in the battle for civil rights. However, all those who should have spoken during one of the most emblematic peaceful demonstrations in the history of the twentieth century they were only men.

It will only be the initiative of Anna Hedgeman, the only woman involved in organizing the event, to tenaciously request a point in the program also dedicated to women involved in the battle against racial segregation.

Among the representatives who should have given a speech were also a white worker and a rabbi

Martin Luther King closed the event of the march on Washington with grandeur, but first it was preceded by nine other characters of some importance in the battle for civil rights. Among these there was Walter Reuther, director of a union for auto factory workers, la United Automobile Workers (UAW). Reuther and his colleagues strongly believed in the cause and pushed modest funding for King’s group and all organizing activists.

Among the representatives who should have spoken was also Joachim Prinz, president ofAmerican Jewish Congress (the American Congress of Jews), which was the penultimate to deliver a speech – before Martin Luther King. Certainly his presence was fundamental to symbolize a fight against racism that united all those present on that fateful August 28th, without distinction of ethnicity, religion, gender or social status. This was because Prinz had been a rabbi in Berlin when Hitler’s racial laws began to apply in Germany.

The Kennedy administration was impressed with King’s speech

The three big television networks of the time (ABC, CBS and NBC) had broadcast live the historic words of the activist and even the president John F. Kennedy he managed to listen to them and be impressed by them. Unfortunately, as history teaches us, the head of state was involved in an attack only three months after the march on Washington and could not put on the table, in practice, any initiative that would guarantee greater rights to those who demanded them loudly. .

It will be his successor, Lyndon Johnson, to mark the most decisive act in the battle of the civil rights movements of the 20th century. He promulgated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the theAct of right to vote in 1965.

The FBI, after the speech, began investigating Martin Luther King

Federal authorities, who had been monitoring the march on Washington throughout the time, suspected that King and his supporters might use violence once they entered the country’s capital. For this they were placed 19,000 troops throughout Washigton DC

When the speech was held “I have a dream“, FBI officer William Sullivan stated:”King’s powerful and demagogic words have marked him, from now on, as the most dangerous African American in the future of this nation.“.

Therefore, the wiretapping of the activist’s phone calls began to observe, day after day, his organizational activities with other protest groups. This constant surveillance it lasted until 1968, when Martin Luther King was assassinated.