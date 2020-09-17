40.3% of the Spanish population would not be willing to be vaccinated immediately when they have the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CIS

40.3% of the Spanish population is not willing to be vaccinated immediately when they have the vaccine, compared to them, up to 47.5% (depending on the origin of the vaccine or the information available) that would be. Those are the conclusions of the advancement of the results of the barometer of September 2020 that the Center for Sociological Research has just published. In the United States, according to the latest available surveys, the number of citizens who would not want to be vaccinated was around 35%.

After months of unjustified promises and doubts about the vaccine development process, the figures seem worse than those of other neighboring countries. The underlying problem is that, even with the most optimistic estimates, it would take 50% of the population to be immunized to achieve group immunity.

The vaccine, the “solution” and the pandemic

With these acceptance figures and bearing in mind the endemic problems of our health system to effectively vaccinate all groups at risk of other diseases such as influenza, that one, one of the most promising in the world, for a “potentially inexplicable disease.” Finally, the trials were resumed six days later, but It is yet to assess the impact of this news on possible side effects in the acceptance of the vaccine by civil society. With other drugs, the available evidence tells us that the impact can be significant.

Image | Hospital Clinic