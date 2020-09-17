HealthCorona Virus

40.3% of the Spanish population would not be willing to be vaccinated immediately when they have the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CIS

By Brian Adam
0
0

Must Read

Android

New LG Q31: power tuned for a new low-end from Koreans

Brian Adam - 0
Mobile launch day around the world today, which began with the Realme 7i in Indonesia and now takes us to South Korea...
Read more
Android

These giant frogs are endangered because of man but science is ready to help them

Brian Adam - 0
The giant frogs of Lake Titicaca, the world's largest aquatic frogs, due to human pollution and fishing have seen their numbers dramatically reduced, but...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10: discovered one of the most serious bugs ever

Brian Adam - 0
With the latest Patch Tuesday, Microsoft corrected what can effectively be called one of the most serious bugs ever discovered in Windows 10. ...
Read more
Android

Official Black Shark 3S: all about the new gaming smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
After the first information released in late July 2020, it Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been officially unveiled in China. It is a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

40.3% of the Spanish population is not willing to be vaccinated immediately when they have the vaccine, compared to them, up to 47.5% (depending on the origin of the vaccine or the information available) that would be. Those are the conclusions of the advancement of the results of the barometer of September 2020 that the Center for Sociological Research has just published. In the United States, according to the latest available surveys, the number of citizens who would not want to be vaccinated was around 35%.

After months of unjustified promises and doubts about the vaccine development process, the figures seem worse than those of other neighboring countries. The underlying problem is that, even with the most optimistic estimates, it would take 50% of the population to be immunized to achieve group immunity.

The vaccine, the “solution” and the pandemic

With these acceptance figures and bearing in mind the endemic problems of our health system to effectively vaccinate all groups at risk of other diseases such as influenza, that one, one of the most promising in the world, for a “potentially inexplicable disease.” Finally, the trials were resumed six days later, but It is yet to assess the impact of this news on possible side effects in the acceptance of the vaccine by civil society. With other drugs, the available evidence tells us that the impact can be significant.

Image | Hospital Clinic

Related Articles

Communication

Xiaomi launches a smart shirt and a projector with HDR

Brian Adam - 0
July has been a fairly quiet month for Xiaomi, where you haven't released too many new products. Despite this, the company has released small...
Read more
Health

Me he infiltrado un mes en grupos de WhatsApp de anoréxicas y bulímicas, y así ha sido mi día a día

Brian Adam - 0
Mira que me ha tocado hacer cosas raras en el trabajo y no me quejo, pero esta sin duda es la que...
Read more
Health

Up to 235 euros to use Apple Watch: this is the new “health promotion” agreement between Apple and Singapore

Brian Adam - 0
Can Apple Watch help improve the health not just of an isolated user, but of an entire country? Among the news that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©