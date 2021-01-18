Latest news

400 fines for unnecessary travel issued by the Gardaí

By Brian Adam
Gardaí have imposed more than 400 fines on people for unnecessary travel since the new fines were introduced a week ago.

300 of those fines related to last weekend.

Between last Monday and Friday There were 74 fines.

The fines imposed at the weekend will now be checked and processed and final figures on the fines will be issued later this week.

Under the Covid-19 rules people have to stay five kilometers from home and people are only allowed to travel for fitness.

An Garda Síochána said the vast majority of the public adhered to the guidelines at the weekend.

There is concern that the number of cases of the disease in the community is not declining fast enough and that there is more traffic on the roads and more people attending work than during the first intensive lockdown last spring.

Dr Mary Favier from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said the intensive locking would be in place until April or May if people did not stop traveling as much as they do.

“We’re not doing enough, there’s still too much going on from place to place,” Dr Mary Favier told Newstalk.

There are over 2,000 people with Covid-19 in state hospitals for the first time and 200 of them in an intensive care unit.

Hospitals have 2,023 Covid-19 patients and 400 patients inside and outside the intensive care units are dependent on respiratory assistance.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the hospitals’ situation was “very serious”.

The Department of Health announced yesterday that a further 13 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 and that 2,944 new cases had been confirmed, a decrease on the previous days.

